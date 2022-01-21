Darrell Berkheimer: Power grab by Supreme Court

A warning that various federal regulations could be blocked by the whims of the Supreme Court came after the recent ruling against a mandate that large businesses require Covid-19 vaccinations and tests of their employees.

The mandate was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency on behalf of President Joe Biden’s administration. All businesses of 100 employees or more would have been forced to require worker inoculations or tests to combat the pandemic.

Although immediately considered a rebuff to the Biden administration’s anti-Covid efforts, the ruling indicates an undermining of the power-sharing cooperation between Congress and the president’s executive branch.

The ramifications of the ruling were called to my attention in a Facebook posting by retired local attorney Taylor Carey, who cited the Supreme Court’s subterfuge and power grab as explained by a University of Baltimore law professor.

Writing for online magazine Politico, professor Kimberly Wehle warns of “a looming Supreme Court threat to the viability of federal regulations” enacted by the various executive agencies authorized by Congress.





Over the years, Congress has delegated many of its lawmaking powers to executive branch agencies such as OSHA, the Federal Communications Commission, Interstate Commerce Commission, Federal Drug Administration, Federal Aviation Administration, and more than 100 other executive bureaus and services.

In those legislative acts, Congress allows the various agencies to use the knowledge of scientists and experts in establishing detailed rules and regulations to meet the safety, security and other basic objectives outlined by Congress in its legislation. It’s known as the delegation of legislative power.

In enacting those laws, Congress members realize it’s impossible for them to detail how to deal with every potential set of circumstances that an individual agency might face. Nor do they have the expertise to do so.

But this latest ruling by the Supreme Court obviously takes the position that if it’s not specifically cited in the original legislation, then the regulations enacted by the various agencies are subject to Supreme Court scrutiny. That means the high court justices can overturn any regulation they don’t like simply because it is not detailed in the original legislation.

Professor Wehle noted that in the past, “the Supreme Court resisted the power to rewrite regulations …, instead holding that so long as Congress gives the agency rulemaking power by statute, the agency can reasonably execute its discretion to fill in the gaps of the legislation by issuing rules.”

She writes the courts have deferred to the policymaking judgment of the various agencies “on the theory that they have more relevant substantive expertise than federal judges. For example, the public is undoubtedly better served by experts at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission making rules about reactor safety and security than unelected generalists in black robes.”

Wehle observed that this latest 6-to-3 ruling by conservatives on the court shifts the power on regulations to the nine justices “who can now decide which laws they like and don’t like with virtually no oversight or constraints. This amounts to a constitutional power-grab. But not by agencies. It’s by the Supreme Court itself.”

The ruling draws more attention to the power assumed by nine people who are not elected, yet are appointed to life terms — and what should be done to rein in that power as they more and more appear to be acting according to their individual political affiliations and ideologies.

Some factions are wanting to add more justices to achieve better political balance. At best, that would only provide for short-term political balances, and do little toward resolving basic judicial review issues.

A better solution is a reform proposed a couple of years ago in the Common Purpose report issued by a citizenship commission after its two years of regional community hearings. The commission, formed by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, advised 18-year staggered terms for Supreme Court justices, with one appointed every two years.

That way each president will have the opportunity to appoint two high court justices regardless of which party is in control of the executive and legislative branches, and remove the justices from life tenure, which also has drawn considerable criticism.

Additional actions may be necessary as well — to limit overreach of judicial review by the high court. Its constitutional implied powers are subject to different interpretations that have prompted numerous warnings by political science experts.

Some of those warnings are included the book “Packing the Court,” by Pulitzer Prize winner James MacGregor Burns, who observes that the Supreme Court has become more powerful and more partisan than the founding fathers ever intended.

I’m only beginning to read my brother’s copy of that book.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .