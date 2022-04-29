Darrell Berkheimer: Is California future one of declines?

If we were playing poker over California’s future, I’d say the state better look at its “hole card.”

Only I think that card might be a bit too low to meet the growing problems ahead — and to provide for the sunny future in which the state has basked in the past.

The state has a host of soaring problems — and few appear to be adequately addressed.

Some are new issues — such as shrinking population and declining school enrollment — while others — like housing and homelessness — obviously are out of control.

Much is told simply by listing a number of the headlines on stories issued by CalMatters, the state’s nonprofit news service. Here are some of them:

∎ California’s shrinking population has big impacts

∎ California schools risk ‘colossal’ loss of dollars

∎ Californians turn negative on high tax burdens

∎ Duplex housing draws fierce resistance

∎ Is state biting off more than it can chew?

In the population report, we learn that since 2010 about 7.5 million people moved from California to other states, while only 5.8 million moved to California from other parts of the country. That’s a reversal from previous decades.

In the same story, we’re told that in 2007, it was predicted that California would have 39.9 million residents by 2011. It didn’t happen. Then the 2012-2013 state budget projected the state would have 39.6 million by 2016. That didn’t happen, either.

In 2016, the Public Policy Institute of California declared the state’s population — then at 38.7 million — would rise to 44.1 million by 2030. And that’s not going to happen.

“The boom is gone,” wrote Shawn Huber in The New York Times.

The stories explain California has been affected by lower levels of international migration, a declining birth rate as couples delay in having fewer children, a rising death rate — mainly a result of an aging population — and young parents moving to other states “because it’s just more expensive for people with kids to live in California.”

Then in early April we learned that school enrollment dropped below 6 million for the first time since 2000.

Although the virus pandemic is credited for the bulk of that pupils’ decline, I believe a substantial factor is young parents leaving because of high taxes, unaffordable housing, inflation, low wages and the increasing ability to work remotely.

School administrators are optimistically expecting enrollments to rise again post pandemic. But I believe they’re going to be mostly disappointed — as declines will be the rule for this decade and the ones that follow.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise when voters are asked to approve more tax money for the schools.

It addition, it must be noted that an aging population of retirees pays considerably less in taxes than wage earners.

Regarding housing, any action taken to promote high density and affordable dwellings will continue to meet with fierce opposition by the Nimbys. It’s a selfish attitude of “I found my American dream; I don’t care about you.”

And then there are the other major issues that will demand the state’s attention, continually drawing on its financial coffers — such as climate change, fires, water shortage, and decaying infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the state is temporarily flush with money, spurring an “expansionist binge” as a result of “unanticipated tax revenues and immense amounts of federal aid” tied to the pandemic, CalMatters columnist Dan Walters observed.

He wrote: “Scarcely a week passes without Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing some new program or expansion of an existing program. … There is some financial risk in these expansions. The state is seeing a surge of revenues now, but its finances are dangerously dependent on a relative handful of wealthy taxpayers and even a mild downturn could — as we have often seen in the past — quickly lead to shortfalls.”

I suspect those shortfalls will be a part of California’s future during the latter part of this decade and those that follow.

Population declines are occurring worldwide, while California along with America will not be among the exceptions. And California’s track record in dealing with its problems would have been a lot bleaker in its past had it not been for its population expansion.

I foresee a lengthy period of belt-tightening will become a determining part of the state’s future — mitigated slightly, perhaps, if immigration is increased.

