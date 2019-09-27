Darrell Berkheimer: Falls Prevention Seminar earn 95% grade

In June of 2017 I wrote a column about falling — after a spill I took resulted in bruised or cracked ribs. It was titled “The best ‘klutz’ insurance is prevention.”

In that column, I stated my plan to attend the annual Grass Valley seminar conducted by the local Falls Prevention Coalition. A few days ago I finally made good on that pledge.

And now I must congratulate the coalition and its speakers, who provided an excellent program that covered many important factors involved in falls and injuries. It appeared that a bit more than 100 folks attended the seminar — mostly retirees I believe.

I give the seminar a 95% grade for a great program and the abundance of information it provided. The missing 5% results from two or three related subjects that were overlooked, which I will cite below.

Perhaps the most important issues emphasized at the event are our mental attitudes and views about aging. We were reminded of the many assets and advantages our advancing ages have to offer — when we have time to engage in the various activities we enjoy the most.

We were advised to abstain from using the many jokes about aging, such as statements about “senior moments.” We were asked: Did we ever talk about “junior moments” after mental lapses when we were younger?

Those comments, however, prompted me to think that it is most important for us to laugh at ourselves — because some of us, like myself, have a tendency to take ourselves too seriously.

The need for more laughter was stressed by the keynote speaker, Anne King of Sierra Massage Therapy. She reported infants will laugh and giggle 200 times a day compared to the average of only about 15 times daily for us older folks.

Surely we can do much better than that.

And for anyone who could use a dose of laughter right now, King suggested simply doing an internet search on babies laughing. The results are contagious.

Quite naturally, other speakers cited the importance of exercise and nutritional eating habits. Danielle Yantis, local nutritionist and dietician, observed that our eating and drinking habits can either fuel or prevent disease. She said ingesting too much sugar feeds infections, inflammation and disease, when we instead should be consuming those nutritional items that bolster our immune system.

Another key point mentioned more than once is how we should take advantage of the many opportunities to give back to our communities through volunteer service. The benefits are mutual as volunteering provides more meaning and purpose to our lives.

This year’s program was billed as a tribute to Dr. Cynthia Wood Schuetz, who died of brain cancer earlier this year. She was a health educator and community organizer. She was the leader of the Falls Prevention Coalition for more than 10 years and responsible for beginning the prevention seminars. She also was the founder of the Forever Young Chorus after she learned that people who sing lived longer.

So this year’s program opened with the chorus providing several selections including the “Staying Alive” song. But I particularly enjoyed their warm-up Nevada County rendition of “Country Roads.” And an active participant in that chorus is Jim Perkins, Schuetz’s husband for the past 38 years.

In the afternoon session speakers accentuated the need to be knowledgeable on and compensate for the side effects of the various medications that we use, especially the combined effects of multiple medications.

Unfortunately, attendance after lunch slowly dwindled to little more than half the morning session. That’s when the important subject of personal balance was scheduled. And it was on that subject where I scored the 5% failures of the program — regarding mindfulness, bad decisions and posture.

As we age, we cannot rely on the mindless agility and abilities we exhibited when we were younger. With age, we must be more mindful of how we sit, how we stand and how we walk. And we must be mindful of not making the bad decisions and mistakes that increase our dangers of falling.

My spill of two years ago is a good example of such a bad decision. I was trying to save myself a second trip by carrying something in both hands as I began to negotiate the two steps down from the house into the garage. Then when my shoe heel caught on the edge of the second step, I did not have a free hand to grab the railing and keep myself from falling.

A few minutes spent on a second trip could have saved nearly two weeks of rib pain.

Other bad decisions result in over-committing ourselves or arranging too tight a schedule so that we feel we must hurry. As retirees we should have plenty of time to plan accordingly. Again, lost agility enters into the equation when we try to hurry.

Regarding posture, we’re guilty of adopting too many lazy habits. When walking short distances inside the house, we become guilty of shuffling and sliding our feet in shorter steps, walking with bent knees and a stooped posture.

On occasion, when I catch myself “shuffling like an old man,” I mutter, “Stop it! Walk right!”

I have been advised that we have better balance when we walk with a normal stride rather than taking short steps.

And with proper posture, we will stand and walk with our knees locked straight, head high and our shoulders held back. We should walk with the rear half of our feet making contact first and then come off of our toes as we move forward.

I remarked about the importance of posture to Karen Marinovich, this year’s seminar coordinator. And she recalled reading about an African tribe whose members tend to live longer partly because they stand and walk with their hands held behind their back, which forces a better posture.

I realize that a single-day seminar cannot cover every possible issue, and I suspect the program is varied a bit from year-to-year — providing good reasons to attend more than once. So perhaps next year a speaker with information on the importance of posture in limiting falls could be a part of the program.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He is the author of six books available through Amazon. His latest, Essays from The Golden Throne, also is available at Book Seller in Grass Valley. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.