Darrell Berkheimer: Expect a mid-term vote reversal

“It’s abortions and guns, stupid.”

That’s my message to political campaigners for this year’s congressional elections.

It’s a switch on the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

That phrase was coined by James Carville in 1992, when he was a strategist in the successful campaign to elect Bill Clinton president.

That phrase has been repeated many times by political pundits who cite the state of the economy as usually the most important issue in political campaigns — especially presidential campaigns.

But the economy will take a back seat to two other factors in this year’s congressional and gubernatorial elections. Abortions and the guns used in mass shootings will be the most important issues.

Unless something big and unexpected occurs during the next three months, I suspect those two issues will provide Democrat majorities in both houses of Congress this November. And there are several reasons why I think that way.

The impetus will be provided by women and our youngest generation of voters.

In case you hadn’t noticed, our lists of registered voters in the U.S. include 10 million more women than men. And that has been the case for the past several presidential elections.

In addition, since the 2008 election, women have outvoted men by 53% and 54% compared to 46% and 47% for men. It was the high number of women voters who elected Donald Trump. And it was the women who provided the numbers that elected Joe Biden.

Women have registered and voted in higher numbers than men in every presidential election since 1980.

The abortion issue — and loss of health care and clinical services provided by Planned Parenthood — will send women to the polls this November in record numbers.

Too often people tend to overlook that Planned Parenthood for years reported abortions accounted for no more than 13% of the services their clinics provided. They provided prenatal and postnatal care, plus screenings for various afflictions such as breast cancer.

So now we are hearing the horror stories about some pregnant women who are suffering, and will suffer, as doctors and other medical care workers hesitate to provide them with appropriate and normal care procedures in states banning abortions.

A friend remarked that the mostly male-dominated legislatures in the states passing abortion bans were clueless of the whirlwind of backlash they would be creating.

In addition, the threat of more mass shootings — especially in schools — have mothers in an uproar throughout our nation. And rightfully so, as the manufacture of guns in our country — fueled especially by semi-automatic handgun sales — have tripled since the year 2000.

Also, various polls and pundits have noted our younger and newest voters are upset considerably by the lack of guns control and failures to deal with climate change, both of which most Republicans try to ignore. And young women are affected the most by the abortion bans.

Our younger folks, historically, are lower percentage voters; but their percentages are slowly climbing. And I suspect they might set mid-term voting records this year.

Republican extremists got what they wanted with the end of the assault rifles ban in 2004 and this year’s overturning of Roe vs Wade. So now they will reap the backlash on both issues.

I agree, of course, that the economy and inflation continue to be major concerns. But the U.S. no longer exercises the control over the economy the way we once did as we have come to rely more and more on importing manufactured goods.

We were rudely reminded of that as the COVID-19 lockdown had dozens of ships waiting and containers stacked higher and higher at our California ports.

We also had football field-sized lots filled with new cars waiting for computer chips, and we continue to see some shelves empty of various goods.

The dismay over Trump chicaneries by traditional, policy-oriented Republicans also can be expected to provide a slight boost in Democrat voting this year.

But again, I anticipate it will be abortions and guns that will be the top two issues effecting the outcome of this year’s mid-term elections — especially if we have a few more mass shootings with double-digit deaths between now and November.

So I expect Democrats will reap the benefit this year — breaking the trend in the party out of power realizing the most gains during mid-term voting.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .