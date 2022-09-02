Darrell Berkheimer: Evictions report hints at more homeless

The numbers of homeless folks are expected to increase substantially during the next couple months, according a federal forecast on rental evictions cited in an Aug. 28 story by MoneyWise magazine.

A Census Bureau report noted 8.5 million people were behind on their rent at the end of August, and that “3.8 million of those renters say they’re somewhat or very likely to be evicted in the next two months.”

The evictions are anticipated as a result of nationwide moratoriums that ended in July, including the one here in California, plus the end of rental assistance payments.

MoneyWise added the median U.S. rent topped $2,000 a month in June, with no sign the increases will stop. Rents are up nearly 25% since before the pandemic, with an increase of 15% in just the past 12 months, real estate tracker Zillow reported.

‘VERY HIGH’ RENTS HERE

Average Fair Market Rent (FMR) prices are computed by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD listed the 2021 averages for Nevada County were: $884 for just a studio-efficiency apartment; $1,013 for a one-bedroom unit; $1,335 for two bedrooms, and $1,911 for three bedrooms.

HUD reported Nevada County prices are “very high” compared to the national average. It noted the county’s rentals “are more expensive than 96% of other FMR areas.”

HUD’s averages for the state are even higher – at $1,061 for a studio-efficiency; $1,205 for one bedroom; $1,526 for two bedrooms, and $2,103 for three.

For metro San Francisco and Marin counties, HUD said the FMR prices for a studio-efficiency unit averaged $2,350 per month, and rose to nearly $5,000 per month for a four-bedroom unit – at $4,970.

STATE LOSING PEOPLE

HUD noted California has the fourth highest rents in the nation’s 56 states and territories. And with housing costs climbing that high, it’s easy to understand why the state has lost population during the past two years – after 170 years of population growth.

In addition, California’s nonprofit news service CalMatters reported in May that “California’s public school enrollment has been on the decline for five straight years, and now sits at its lowest level in two decades.”

Then in an Aug. 21 commentary, CalMatters columnist Dan Walters answers the questions “Who is leaving California and why?”

WEALTHY LEAVING

He refers to Hans Johnson, a demographer for Public Policy Institute of California, who said, “Most people who move across state lines do so for housing, job, or family reasons.” In a report earlier this year, Johnson wrote those leaving California tend to be poorer and less educated than those who migrate to the state.

Walters added that’s “not surprising given that housing and jobs dominate motivations.”

But Walters also observed the state is leaking wealthy taxpayers, too. He cited a recent San Francisco Chronicle story that examined 2020 tax returns of people who left the city in 2019 compared to those who moved in.

It showed those who left had incomes totaling $10.6 billion compared to just $3.8 billion income for those who moved in.

The Chronicle’s examination of the tax data revealed 40 different families, comprising 63 people, accounted for $37 million in income before moving from San Francisco to Teton County, Wyoming. That’s an income of $586,000 per person that left the city, the Chronicle added.

The newspaper also cited other resort areas that were among the top 10 destinations for San Francisco’s wealthiest departers.

WHY THE HIGH RENTS

MoneyWise blamed high rents on a combination of soaring inflation, the end of most eviction moratoriums and rental assistance, plus an extremely low vacancy rate with high demand.

But the many housing market stories I’ve read have prompted me to believe investment companies bear a substantial amount of blame for the high rents. They have been taking advantage of the housing shortage by buying homes, apartment complexes and condominiums at record rates, then raising rents exorbitantly high to collect double-digit profits.

MOBILE HOMES, TOO

MoneyWise said the hunt for high yields have pushed private equity companies and sophisticated investors to purchase all sorts of multi-family units as well as single-family homes.

And now, corporate landlords are “gobbling up mobile home parks and rapidly driving up rents,” the magazine added.

So what has historically been one of the cheaper forms of housing also is experiencing soaring increases in costs.

These developments all tend to support predictions that a recession is coming sometime next year. Obviously, those folks who can still afford to pay the increasing costs of housing will have less cash to spend on other purchases. That’s likely to put a huge dent in the economy.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com