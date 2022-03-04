Darrell Berkheimer: Corporate boards need diversity

Sometime between now and mid-May, a Los Angeles judge will rule on the validity of a state law requiring California companies to have women on their boards of directors.

There is a good chance it will be ruled unconstitutional.

The issue was called to my attention in an article released by CalMatters, written by Grace Gedye, a member of that California news service.

But I see the issues involved as much broader than adding only women to company boards historically dominated by white males. The need is for more diversity in general. Corporate boards will be considerably enhanced when they include the views of minorities and, especially, company workers.

A shift in that direction will strike at the heart of our failed stockholder capitalism that has created so much inequality since the late 1970s.





And I already can hear the Republicans shouting, “Oh, he wants socialism.”

No, I do not want socialism. I want stakeholder capitalism so all members who have a stake in a company will be the beneficiaries — not just the stockholders.

The California “women-on-boards law” passed in 2018 affects all publicly traded companies with headquarters in California. And since it took effect in 2019, the share of women on corporate boards has all but doubled — from 15.5% to 29%.

The law is quite explicit and detailed, stating that California companies had to add at least one woman to their boards by the end of 2019. And by the end of last year, it required as least two women on five-member boards, and three or more on boards with six or more members.

The CalMatters story adds that Washington, Oregon and Maryland also have acted to force the inclusion of women in corporate boards.

In the California challenge, Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group, argued the law “violates the equal protection clause of California’s constitution by explicitly distinguishing between individuals on the basis of gender,” the CalMatters story noted.

It adds that Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president, said in a pretrial statement that the law “would upend decades of settled constitutional law that prohibits discrimination based on sex.”

California passed another law in 2020 requiring boards to add people of color, or people who identify as LGBT. That law also is facing legal challenges, Gedye reported.

Meanwhile, I noticed a Forum on Corporate Governance at Harvard Law School has provided momentum to worker representation on U.S. corporate boards.

That effort falls in line with changing attitudes about a false economic premise that has corrupted our nation’s corporate activities for more than four decades. It’s the premise that shareholders are the ones making risky investments, and therefore the primary goal of corporations is to provide the biggest return possible to shareholders.

The Harvard forum noted that theory has drawn some prominent opposition recently. One opposing view came from the prestigious Business Roundtable in its August 2019 statement on a corporation’s purpose. It declares the purpose of a corporation is to “deliver value” to a list of stakeholders, including employees, customers, and communities — in addition to shareholders.

But what strikes me is the piecemeal approach to revamping our corporations and their boards — involving separate movements and separate laws on behalf of women, minorities and corporate workers. Each of these uncoordinated efforts are likely to be challenged, needlessly delaying the overall improvement of corporate operations.

Doesn’t it make more sense for states to enact a simple law requiring the membership of corporate boards to reflect the diversity of the stakeholders and the community where the corporation is based?

Such a law should refrain from stating quotas and percentages. Then the state could issue a legal challenge, citing a corporation’s diversification failure. That would require the corporation to justify its failure, rather than the state to justify quotas.

The CalMatters story indicates the inclusion of women already has brought additional views and a more varied approach to corporation issues. I have little doubt the inclusion of minorities and workers also will further broaden corporate perspectives — leading to better long-range planning that will shrink the inequality we’ve witnessed during recent decades.

We are long overdue to turn our corporations into better citizens who share the wealth they generate with all who contribute to the corporation’s success. And I see the diversification of corporate boards as an important step toward realizing that objective.

