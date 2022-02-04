Darrell Berkheimer: Congress — rethink priorities

How deeply are our citizens and Congress members really thinking about the future of our United States? And about the future we will provide for our grandchildren’s grandchildren?

It’s a new year, but we have many old problems. And if we are going to do anything about them, we must make changes. As Albert Einstein advised, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”

Obviously then, some thinking must change.

So let’s begin with an assessment of where we are, and then consider what should be done differently to get better results.

The United States is declining in both world image and importance, and most especially in our quality of life and standard of living.





In one year — from 2020 to 2021 — we have dropped from 15th to No. 20 in the quality of life ranking, according to a survey cited by U.S. News & World Report. The annual survey involves more than 17,000 global citizens’ perceptions of 78 countries in 76 categories.

But that’s not our worst. We should be ashamed that we rank 33rd with our high infant mortality rate, and 26th in life expectancy — out of the 38 members in the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development.

The U.S. also is ranked 44th in press freedom out of 180 nations graded by Reporters Without Borders. In addition, our nation is 27th in corruption perceptions, according to Transparency International, and the United States fell from 17th to 20th in the 2021 Heritage Foundation’s annual index of economic freedom.

Worse yet is our falling to 27th place in health care and education — from 6th in 1990, according to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

But we continue to rank No. 1 in putting our citizens in prison and with our military spending, as noted in several reports on rankings.

In 2020, our U.S. official poverty rate cited 37.2 million people in poverty — about 3.3 million more than in 2019. That’s abominable — 3.3 million more in only one year.

It added that children account for one out of every three in poverty, and our poor and low-income people now total more than 40 percent of our population.

Meanwhile, our middle class has been shrinking during the past few decades — to barely over 50 percent, down from 61 percent in 1971.

Are you tired of reading numbers like that? I know I am.

And with the direction our dysfunctional Congress is taking us, those numbers are only going to get worse.

So what should be done to improve them?

Well, I can provide a list of at least 10 or 12 needed federal reforms. It would begin with term limits for Congress members; an end to gerrymandering; overturning the Citizens United ruling with legislation to end dark money in politics and public financing of federal election campaigns. I could easily add six or eight more.

But I don’t see any of it happening — at least not very soon.

A number of columnists throughout the country have been writing about our need for various federal reforms for years — even decades. But we share in our disgust as we see so little progress from year to year.

Such reforms would go a long way toward forcing Congress members to revise priorities — to give more consideration to what our people need. We must exclude professional politicians who sacrifice the needs of our citizens to gain more power.

Have you been paying attention to the priorities of our Congress members?

It’s the economy. It’s business. They cater to big corporations and stockholders — the folks who are big campaign contributors. The stock market gets a lot of attention as some Congress members take advantage of their inside knowledge.

If you ask our nation’s top business owners and executives what their most important assets are, they probably will talk about their capital. They might mention the properties they own, the buildings and equipment, or the stocks and investments their companies have.

That’s where the problem lies.

They haven’t realized and placed priorities on our most important assets. Because our most important assets are our people — our workforce, our students, and especially our children. They will be the innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. They are our future.

If priorities aren’t changed — to provide our people with a better future — then I foresee the inequalities we have today will only grow worse.

And what really bothers me the most is the thought that I could be writing this same commentary a year from now — and again five years from now.

I just hope our grandchildren’s grandchildren will forgive us — if there are any — if it’s still possible for them to exist on this planet.

But perhaps our Millennial and Gen Z generations will force the needed priority changes.

