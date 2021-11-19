Darrell Berkheimer: CalMatters details state news

A few days ago I had lunch with Editor Alan Riquelmy, and I think we agreed the reason The Union continues as a viable, sometimes struggling, daily newspaper is because it concentrates on local news and opens its pages to a large variety of submissions from local readers.

The Union is fairly well supported by its readers at a time when some daily newspapers have declined to only two- and three-times weekly or shifted to internet only, while others just stopped publishing.

If you haven’t already, just notice how many items say submitted to The Union or Special to The Union, and how many columnists and other writers are frequent contributors.

Of course, our local radio stations help in reporting local news, but they require hours of listening and still won’t provide near as many items and details as The Union presents in a single package five mornings each week.

And I’m sure many of you have noticed The Union occasionally is criticized for not providing a more or better display of top state, national and international stories. But national and international stories, especially, are available all day long from many other sources, including TV, home computer, electronic tablet, and even your phone.





The Union’s management has reason to be proud of its readership participation, especially when it occasionally publishes three pages of commentary submitted by readers — usually on Saturdays. And readers are encouraged to keep submitting.

STATE NEWS GAP

There is one area, however, that deserves much more coverage than what The Union’s staff and news space is capable of providing, and that is detailed state news.

In addition, today’s sources of state news are limited compared to 15 and 20 years ago, when the majority of California’s daily newspapers sent staff members to cover state offices and the Legislature. Now, only a few are sent to do what many did in the past.

That decline in state reporting has spawned the organization of a nonprofit news service named CalMatters.

Formed only six years ago, CalMatters now is supported by dozens of organizations and groups, including seven foundations that have contributed $1 million or more each, and another three that added between a half-million and a million dollars.

I learned about CalMatters quite by accident only two weeks ago when I came upon it during my daily surfing of the internet for background on topics that I might write about in the future. I learned that CalMatters offers either a daily newsletter or weekly listings. I opted for the weekly listings.

AND ITS FREE

To give you an idea of what CalMatters provides, here is a listing of 10 articles and commentaries out of the more than two dozen that I received during the past two weeks.

∎ Military spending drop a warning to California.

∎ Farmers lose two skirmishes in California water war.

∎ A confusing array of sports betting measures.

∎ New study finds millions of California workers “functionally unemployed.”

∎ California gets small share of infrastructure bill.

∎ California needs more clean power — in vast quantities.

∎ California redistricting: Four key questions.

∎ Most Californians say economic inequality is getting worse, new survey shows.

∎ Reform the legal system to close the justice gap.

∎ Huntington beach oil spill shows that leaders must take aggressive action.

The list includes headlines and one or two additional sentences about each item. The reader can click on whichever items draw the most interest to read the entire story. Most items are no longer than one of my columns or a Union Other Voices commentary.

It’s easy to subscribe. And best of all, it’s free.

In just six years, the service has grown to 52 full-time employees, including 38 journalists. And a biography of each is available.

In addition, CalMatters will provide details about individual lawmakers and a long, very complete list of its benefactors. I skimmed through that list.

Publisher Don Rogers noted The Union occasionally has published commentaries by CalMatters, and that he would like to see the staff find space and time to use more of them. I had to admit that I hadn’t noticed.

Don agreed with my idea that Union readers should be informed about the service.

And now readers have an opportunity to learn much more about state issues — right at their fingertips.

You can even query CalMatters directly. So check it out.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has eight books available through Amazon. His sixth, “Essays from The Golden Throne,” includes 60 columns published by The Union, plus a dozen western travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com