Darrell Berkheimer: Bromides that still ring true

I’m “old school.” I was raised hearing many of the old platitudes, bromides and cliches repeated often by my parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

I heard frequently such bromides as “pay as you go,” and “keep your debt low.”

One my mother drummed into me often was, “Always treat everyone with respect, no matter what their color, religion, or where they’re from.”

And she counseled me to “Never lie, cheat or steal. There’s nothing worse than a liar and a cheat.”

The family’s litany of cliches also included, “Pay your bills on time,” and “save for a rainy day.”





Another that folks younger than 60 probably seldom heard is: “A penny saved is a penny earned.” It’s so outdated because a penny isn’t worth anything today. Our government wastes hundreds of thousands of dollars minting pennies every year when it costs nearly 2 cents to make one penny. I wish we would learn a lesson from Canada and stop making them.

But I digress from how my family, both maternal and paternal sides, lived by those platitudes — with the lessons in frugality indelibly imprinted in their minds as a result of the Great Depression. And when I failed to live by their advice, it sometimes was a reminder lesson learned the hard way.

From my dad in particular, I learned to be cautious in my transactions. He told me, “There’s a right way to do things, so it’s best to follow the proper procedure.”

He added, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is;” and “Some people will take advantage of you if you let them.”

So my dad was very reluctant to pay for anything before he received the goods or the service — a practice I have endeavored to follow.

Those thoughts remind me of a story my Uncle George told about the doctor who sometimes took months to pay his bills. My uncle was a building contractor, and one of his workers named Hakie had agreed to add a fireplace and chimney to a room extension at the doctor’s home.

A few days after the job was completed, the doc attempted to light a fire in the fireplace, which resulted in a smoky room because the chimney didn’t draw the smoke.

When the doc called, Hakie told him that if he was prepared to pay for the project the next day, Hakie would stop by to make sure his chimney will draw.

That day, after the doc paid him, Hakie got a ladder off his truck and filled one of his pockets with a couple of rocks. He climbed the ladder to the roof, walked over to the chimney and threw the rocks down the chimney.

“Now your chimney will work,” he told the doc.

My uncle explained Hakie had cemented a window pane across the inside of the chimney several rows of brick down from the top.

That’s a lesson I suspect the doc never forgot. And it’s a lesson that tells us that failure to pay our bills on time can have consequences.

Over the years, I have assumed some pride — and an excellent credit rating — in normally paying my bills promptly after I received the goods, the service, or the invoice.

But in recent months, I’ve encountered a situation that disturbs me a bit. It occurred with three different local health-care providers who have wanted me to pay my Medicare co-pay up front — before seeing the physician or receiving the service.

On two occasions, as soon as I checked in at the office desk about 15 minutes before my appointment, I was expected to immediately pay the $30 co-pay listed on my Medicare card.

That’s a procedure I don’t like — as I recall the advice from my dad.

I told the office attendant, “Suppose, five minutes from now, I’m called away to a family emergency.”

So I balked and informed the office attendant I will pay what I owe — but only after I saw the physician or received the treatment. And I did so before leaving those two offices.

On a third occasion, I was contacted to pay — two weeks in advance — a few hundred dollars of co-pay for an outpatient surgery. The billing clerk told me the exact amount.

In the past, when I received similar services, my Medicare provider would mail a statement some time after the service was provided, detailing the amount charged, the amount Medicare paid, and the amount of my co-pay.

After receiving those statements, I paid the bills.

That has been the prevailing procedure for the 15 years of my Medicare coverage.

So, in this latest situation, I again refused to pay in advance. I advised the billing clerk that I would not remit the co-pay until my first post-surgery visit. And I did so only after I verified the amount of the co-pay during a call to my Medicare provider.

As my dad would say, “They are putting the cart before the horse.” So I plan to continue with his “old school” advice to pay after receiving the service.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has eight books available through Amazon. His sixth, “Essays from The Golden Throne,” includes 60 columns published by The Union, plus a dozen western travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com