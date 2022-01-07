Darrell Berkheimer: Book highlights Union items

I now have in my possession the first 20 copies of my book No. 9 — delivered earlier this week. It’s titled “MORE Essays from The Golden Throne.”

I had hoped to receive copies prior to the holidays in time to give a few as gifts, but this year’s holidays season was one of many delays that we read about in various other articles.

This new book is much like the previous “Essays from The Golden Throne,” completed three years earlier. Both have more than 50 of my commentaries previously published by The Union. And both have several travel stories, memoirs and photo essays.

The first page inside the cover contains promotional endorsements by friends and colleagues who also write for The Union. They were written by Publisher Don Rogers, The Union columnists George Boardman, Hollie Grimaldi Flores and Tom Durkin, plus local poet Michael Mauldin. Their comments are a treasure to me.

The book’s preface responds to the front cover question: Is the sun setting on our U.S. democracy? Here are a few excerpts from that preface:

I foresee that the threat likely will continue unless we resolve the major anger issues resulting from our dysfunctional federal government.

Those anger issues — heightened by an inequality gap that continues to grow — have many citizens feeling that they are being left behind, and they want change.

Our young citizens, many of them well-educated, realize they must work harder, or longer, for less purchasing power than what their parents had. It’s a continuing inequality that has its roots in the failed trickle-down economics of President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Although the Barack Obama administration promised change, it was unable to deliver enough of what was needed as it was stymied by a regressive GOP, led by Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who continues with such regression.

As a result, both the inequality and anger will only grow worse — as needed congressional reforms fail to gain enough support from conservatives, including some in the Democrats Party.

Many Congress members act selfishly as they work only to satisfy the desires of their voting base, and to keep themselves in power, rather than putting the needs of our nation above themselves.

In the “Essays” book of three years ago, I note, “I have been told I write with outrage — because I see the need for various reforms, and I crusade for those reforms.” I added that “Congress members need to exhibit more empathy for our less fortunate citizens and the social services that we all need.”

What has become so disgusting for me, however, is how little progress has been made during the four decades that I have been writing about some of the same issues — such as the need for congressional term limits, an end to gerrymandering, public financing of federal elections, and various others.

Unfortunately, we still have nearly half of our voters failing to cast ballots in most elections. And now many Republicans are taking actions to make it more difficult for them to vote.

Is it any wonder many of us have become disgusted with those selfish Congress members who continue to think only of themselves?

Now, as an octogenarian in the era of COVID-19, I have been losing some of that fervor and outrage. I’m experiencing laziness, procrastination and indecision over which issue I should tackle — again. Those spells came a bit more often during the past year.

Despite those feelings, I expect I will keep writing as I continue to witness the injustices in our world. As I concluded in the earlier “Essays” book: “It’s what I do, and I simply can’t and won’t stop.”

MEDIA FAILURE

One issue that continues to disgust me is the failure of our media to put the results of various national polls and surveys into proper perspective.

One that drew my ire recently reported as many as 68 percent of Republicans continue to support Donald Trump in his rantings over a stolen election. That reads like he really has tremendous nationwide support, doesn’t it? So let’s put it into perspective.

When last I checked, surveys revealed 42 percent of our voters declare themselves as Independents, while 31 percent say they are Democrats, and only 26 percent list themselves as Republicans.

So when we multiply 68 percent times 26 percent, we learn that Republican support for Trump involves less than 18 percent of voters.

In addition, the sampling in that survey probably was less than 2,000 voters, so just how significant is the result?

The media needs to do a better job on providing proper perspective to polls.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .