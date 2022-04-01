Darrell Berkheimer: An overlooked housing category

Why do we make the housing shortage more complicated than necessary? The situation is simple: Wages are too low and housing is too expensive.

Doesn’t that mean we either must raise wages — or provide cheaper housing — or both? The answer is that both have been needed for years.

I just copied a story into my file this past week that reported nearly one-third of our U.S. workers are paid less than $15 an hour — or $31,200 a year.

“It’s shameful at a time when many U.S. companies are boasting record profits,” said Kaitlyn Henderson, senior researcher for Oxfam America, who authored the workers’ pay study.

“These are the workers who care for our loved ones, transport and harvest our food, stock our shelves, and deliver our packages,” Henderson added.





And low pay is a major reason why we have experienced the Great Resignation — along with the pandemic that also prompted many Boomers to retire. As a result, employers have been learning they must pay workers more, offer better benefits, and show more respect if they expect to maintain their necessary workforce.

That’s what’s happening on the pay side. Only it’s definitely not enough.

On housing construction, neither government nor the industry is moving fast enough. The state has called for 180,000 new units annually between 2015 and 2025 to reduce the gap, but thus far has been adding only 80,000 yearly — less than half that goal.

A CalMatters story said acting State Auditor Michael Tilden reported the state simply is moving too slow. That was his assessment after reviewing California’s compliance with a 2019 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newson to prioritize use of state-owned land for creating affordable housing.

In a letter to the governor, Tilden wrote, “The rapid creation of affordable housing is critical because more than 1.4 million low-income California renter households lack access to affordable housing.”

I believe the biggest cause of the crunch is the failure of the industry to build smaller homes that millennials — now in their mid-20s to early 40s — can afford. That failure forced millennials to continue renting years beyond their desire to achieve the American dream of owning their own home.

The result: soaring rental charges.

Last July a Wall Street Journal story cited Freddie Mac data that reported the number of starter homes was at a 50-year low. The agency defines entry-level homes as those under 1,400 square feet.

And in California, where the medium home price now tops $800,000, millennials paying high rents are having difficulties saving enough to buy a home at half that price.

Our U.S. housing market has four sizes of homes — tiny homes designated as 400 square feet or less; small homes that have up to 1,000 square feet; medium homes of 1,000 to 2,500 square feet; and the “McMansions” from 2,500 on up.

With today’s wages, rental costs and home prices, millennials face a difficult time buying a 1,400-square-foot home even when available. And when they do become available, bidding wars frequently occur.

The situation has prompted some members of our younger generations to buy, or build, tiny homes. But that’s just a niche market that does not appeal to the majority seeking the American dream.

We’ve all read how young adults are delaying marriage, and delaying having children. It’s becoming a rarity for today’s families to have more than one or two children.

Many members of our older generations either recall, or were a part of families that raised four, five and more children in homes of less than 1,200 square feet. So why do households of only three and four members need a home of more than 900 square feet?

I have seen two-story floor plans for attractive small, two-bedroom, two-bath homes of no more than 750 square feet; and three-bedroom, two-bath units of no more than 850 square feet.

They can be built for $350,000 at eight or 10 per acre — to spread out the high cost of the land.

And if you’re thinking the rooms might be too small, I believe you will find they are every bit as big, or bigger, than the rooms in the average apartment buildings.

I’ve also been told that home maintenance workers are reporting that not just one, but two low-income families are living in many apartments in the Bay Area with less than 800 square feet.

So I predict we won’t come close to meeting the demand for the American dream unless the industry prioritizes and concentrates on building smaller homes of 900 square feet or less.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .