Daniel Reinhart: Mother nature on the run

Neil Young’s song said ” Look at Mother Nature on the run in the 1970’s “.

He lived in my hometown, Topanga Canyon, in the 1970’s. We were about the same age, I’d see him around, but we never met. There were lots of budding “rockers” and actors moving there at that time. Natural food stores , yoga classes, and constant music events, were part of a renaissance of living a lifestyle more in sync with Nature, not trying to dominate it.

My partner and I had a big , organic, garden next to a county road, and when I saw a truck spraying herbicide along the road next to our yard, I became very upset and called a TV station , telling them everyone was up in arms over this. I felt that I had to create a ” concerned community”. since most of my neighbors left for their jobs early, and had no idea what was going on.

A camera crew showed up, as did a representative from the herbicide company , I remember he had a bottle of the substance , called Phytar 460, a red faced man who said he could drink it and it wouldn’t hurt him. End result was I was advised to put ‘Don’t Spray Here’ signs.

Fast forwards 45 years , I share property with my daughter and 3 grand daughters also with chickens , bees and our vegetable gardens. We try to live a healthy lifestyle, but I’ve become very concerned about the environment, pollution and animal extinction. I try to keep a positive attitude for my family, but I look out to the future for their lives and what that will look like.

William Shatner was on the Today Show, recently, I was impressed, at 92, how sharp he was. He spoke of reading “Silent Spring ” years ago, and how concerned he was about ‘ecological collapse’.

Mentioning driving to SF from LA and back, that he only had one bug splat against the windshield, this was a graphic illustration, because those of us of a certain age, remember that on any long drive, your entire windshield would be covered with orange bug guts. Sounds gross , but shows how diminished the population of insects has become.

Pesticides and herbicides are wiping out bugs, bees, butterflies and worms and up the food chain , birds, bats, frogs and small mammals ,and their predators, the hawks and owls are affected . Honey bee populations are falling drastically , the main pollinators of 70% of our fruit and vegetables .

Trucks drive all over the county spraying the exterior of homes on a monthly basis, county and state trucks spray herbicides along our roadways. No beekeeper can really call their honey “organic” if their neighbors are using these poisons, as bees fly a 2 mile radius. Ants clean up dead creatures , earth worms pass dead vegetation through their bodies creating topsoil , is it really worth it , having a pristine , but sterile yard ? Have you seen a butterfly, lately ?

No wonder Mother Nature’s on the run, I would be too, but there’s nowhere to run to.

Daniel Reinhart lives in Nevada City.