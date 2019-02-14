Dan Miller and Lisa Swarthout: Better together — a community approach to homelessness and housing

Homelessness is a pervasive problem that affects everyone in our community. In addition to the personal toll homelessness takes on those experiencing it, homelessness can strain public safety resources, increase fire danger, and disrupt commerce and tourism.

Our community can't successfully address homelessness unless local governments, organizations, and residents team together and try innovative ideas. The Brunswick Commons Resource Center project is one such idea.

The project is a community and collaborative approach to connect homeless residents with services to reach their goal of permanent housing and self-sufficiency. It is a proposed development in the Brunswick Basin that will boast 40 permanent housing units on 5 acres, with wrap-around services on site. The Regional Housing Authority will be the developer and Hospitality House will be the operator of the resource center.

Brunswick Commons will be unlike anything currently available in western Nevada County. As a community we need to give our homeless population the opportunity to overcome the substance abuse and mental illness that control their lives. The project includes a welcoming day center for homeless residents to help fill the service gap during daylight hours, when Hospitality House guests typically leave with nowhere to go.

Brunswick Commons represents a proactive approach, rather than a reactive one.

The day center will include mental and physical health care, drug and alcohol use prevention services, housing retention skills programs, plus educational and employment services. Many community partners that currently work together to provide homeless services, including Hospitality House and Nevada County Behavioral Health, will provide these services in one coordinated and easily-accessible location. Brunswick Commons is our chance to help homeless residents restore their dignity and self-esteem, find purpose in their lives and become contributing members of our community.

Providing services to our homeless community is an important investment of tax dollars, and not just because of the humanitarian effects. Simply put, it saves money.

That's why Nevada County has adopted a Housing First approach to homelessness. This strategy prioritizes permanent housing without preconditions or barriers to entry. Where the Housing First approach has been implemented in other communities, law enforcement, jail, hospital, and other costs decreased dramatically, resulting in tax savings of $10,000 to $20,000 per year per homeless individual.

In rural communities like ours, many residents – not just the homeless – struggle financially to keep a roof over their heads. The Brunswick Commons project will help ease the local shortage of affordable housing.

Nevada County's Point-in-Time January count of the community's homeless population revealed that most people who were homeless had jobs, but had nowhere to live. It's impressive to consider these resilient individuals are holding down a job while living outdoors or in a vehicle, with infrequent access to a shower, sound night's sleep, or food.

Data from our counts also indicates our homeless population is local, or "homegrown." They are our friends and neighbors who have fallen on hard times. In 2018, only 3 percent of the 271 homeless individuals surveyed said they had been living somewhere else and moved to Nevada County.

We realize Nevada County doesn't just need more housing. We need smart housing developments. A lack of extensive infrastructure is an obstacle for rural counties like ours. Fortunately, economic hubs such as Grass Valley have adequate infrastructure. Grass Valley and the Brunswick Basin also have convenient access to our hospital, clinics, jobs, and public transportation. These are all essential components that will make Brunswick Commons functional and successful.

If you have questions or concerns, we encourage you to get involved and learn about the Brunswick Commons Resource Center. Come to Grass Valley City Council meetings on Tuesday evenings or to Board of Supervisors meetings on Tuesday mornings.

Homelessness is a community problem, and we must work together as a community to solve it.

Dan Miller is the Nevada County supervisor representing the Third District, and Lisa Swarthout is Grass Valley mayor. Brunswick Commons is slated to be developed in the Grass Valley city limits and within Nevada County's Third District.