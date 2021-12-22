Dan Howell: Lives at stake in wildfire fuel reduction

My name is Dan Howell. I am a registered professional forester licensed by the state of California. I was recently contacted by a landowner in the Forest Ranch area with a desire to do forest fuel reduction on his 20-acre property. He contacted CalFire and was told that there is a “lot” of cost-share money available through grants and specific programs like the California Forest Improvement Fund. He was told that he would have to hire a registered forester to get him through the process to get funding. He called me.

I have been a registered professional forester close to 30 years and I have prepared one Forest Improvement Fund cost-share project during that time. It followed a harvest of dead fire-killed trees in Yuba County. Over the years, I have attempted to help people (and myself) enter government cost-share programs to reduce fuel loads on private property. Nothing has changed in 30 years, except there is more grant money and CalFire has grown along with the size of wildfires.

In those 30 years privately owned residences on small acreages (less than 50 acres) have expanded dramatically. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection warned about fire protection problems associated with the growing wildland urban interface (WUI) and changed its name to Cal Fire.

The WUIs of Forest Ranch and Cohasset are in great need of fuel reduction. Many of the landowners have the desire to get the work done, but cannot afford the costs associated. Before on-the-ground thinning can begin the state requires a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) report performed by registered professional forester. This report must include an archaeological report and site recording, wildlife habitat analysis and wildlife protection measures for threatened and endangered wildlife species whether they exist on the property or not, protection of watercourses, air quality, sound level, carbon dioxide output and conservation, and safety.

CalFire is the lead agency when it comes to approving timber and land management plans prepared by foresters. It has the ability to deny any plan. I worked five years to get a plan approved in Berry Creek that was stopped by concern for the great gray owl (Strix nebulosa). After a costly debate with the California Fish and Wildlife department and CalFire, CaFire accepted that the owl was not on the property nor was it the bird’s primary habitat.

When I resubmitted the plan, Cal Fire returned it, saying that protection measures for the red-legged frog (Rana draytonii), which I addressed in the resubmission, did not satisfy the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. I contacted the USFWS and was told that timber harvest plans fell under the jurisdiction of CalFire. Cal Fire continued to refuse the timber harvest plan. Cal Fire refused to come onto the property and look for the frog I could not find. I increased the watercourse protection widths in the timber harvest plan, but CalFire still refused the plan.

CalFire blundered by putting a fire line through the property to stop the Camp Fire and created a major erosion problem which cost a lot of money to repair. Cal Fire sent one of its biologists into the property prior to its repair work and found no red-legged frog problem. The property burned in the Bear Fire the following year. If the landowner’s timber harvest plan had been approved years earlier, there would have been less fuel to burn, as there would have been 100% cleanup of limbs and treetops following logging. The landowner lost its home in the Bear Fire.

If CalFire is using CEQA to grow its air force and purchase new engines, it has succeeded on that front. The intent of CEQA was not to stop wildland management, but give it an environmentally sound direction. As administered by the state of California, CEQA turns the WUI into a death trap. The Forest Ranch-Cohasset, Grass Valley-Nevada City areas are just that.

“Hit wildfires fast and hit them hard to keep them small.” Fuel reduction is necessary, but must be partnered with this directive. Wild, uncontrolled, fires can not be allowed to burn. Eight-six people died in the Camp Fire and 11 died in the Bear. CalFire’s plan to evacuate all areas is another topic worth discussion.

Dan Howell lives in Gridley.