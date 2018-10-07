Dan Brown: Take a second look at Columbus

October 8 is Columbus Day, or was. Now it's Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus the destroyer of the earthly paradise that was the New World.

The New World wasn't an earthly paradise. War, genocide, human sacrifice and cannibalism were common. What weren't common were the diseases introduced by the Europeans.

The story of Columbus is well known, or should be, but there are lesser known facts and many misconceptions.

His name wasn't Christopher Columbus, he never considered himself Italian, few educated persons or sailors believed the earth was flat and Queen Isabella did not pawn her jewels to finance the voyage. Columbus' real name or names were Cristòffa Cónbo in the dialect spoken in his native Genoa, Cristoforo Colombo in Italian and Cristóbal Colón in Spanish. In the 15th century "Italy" was a geographical description; not a country. Columbus' loyalty was to his birthplace, the city state of Genoa.

That the earth was a sphere was known to the ancient Greeks, taught in European universities and accepted by ordinary sailors. The voyage was financed by a loan from the Spanish treasury and from funds Columbus probably borrowed from friends.

The Europe of Columbus was in decline. Islam in ascendance. The Christian lands of Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Greece, Albania, Serbia, Turkey and most of Hungary had fallen. Muslim slave traders raided from Southern Russia to Iceland and in 1683 a Muslim army besieged Vienna. In 1453 Muslims conquered Constantinople. In its prime it had been the wealthiest and largest city in Europe. Muslims desecrated its cathedral, the Hagia Sophia, for nearly a thousand years the largest cathedral in the world, turning it into a mosque. Of those who had taken refuge in it, the men and elderly were murdered, the women raped and the young boys sold into slavery. The conquest closed the trade routes to the East, sending the Italian maritime city states including Genoa into permanent decline.

Spain and Portugal were exceptions to the European decline. In 1492, after centuries of occasional enlightened Muslim rule, Spain's Christian rulers completed the reconquest of Spain and began a reign of intolerance and cruelty lasting centuries. Portugal was different. It was the center of maritime technology and discovery. A chronicler wrote of its ruler, Infante Dom Henrique: "Far above all was this prince bound to attempt the discovery of things which were hidden from other men and secret." In the 19th century British writers popularized a more descriptive name for him, Prince Henry the Navigator.

Henry died in 1460. Columbus lived in Portugal from 1477 to 1485. There Columbus perfected the art of seamanship under the finest mariners of the world. Portugal's ruler was D João II. Receptive to new ideas, João created a Council of Scholars to advise him in appointing members based on merit. Columbus' first documented proposal of a Western voyage as a shorter route to China and India was made to João, whose experts rejected the proposal on the technically correct grounds that Columbus had underestimated the length of the voyage.

Columbus proposed the voyage to the monarchs of England and France, who also rejected it. Columbus moved to Spain in 1485 to propose the voyage to its monarchs and perhaps to avoid arrest for debt. His aristocratic Portuguese wife had died. A funeral commensurate with her rank and costly living expenses had taken their toll.

1492. After years of negotiations, the Spanish monarchs agreed to finance the voyage, accepting Columbus' not-so-novel idea that sailing west was the shortest way to the riches of Japan and China.

The voyage was relatively uneventful. Three good ships, ably manned, well provisioned and capably led pushed by favorable winds in gentle seas made landfall on a tiny Bahamian island.

The inhabitants were peaceful and friendly but subject to raids by neighboring cannibals. Columbus wrote that the islanders could be "converted to our Holy Faith by love than by force." But there was a darker thought: "with 50 men they could all be subjected and made to do all that one wished."

Columbus made three more voyages to the New World, which he stubbornly insisted wasn't a New World. His search for gold, mistreatment of natives, incompetence as colonial administrator deserve censure but does not diminish his accomplishment. He conceived, promoted, organized and led the greatest expedition of discovery in history. He should not be condemned for failing to have the values of our era. He did not live in our era.

Dan Brown lives in Grass Valley.