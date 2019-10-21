Dan Bartlett: The last businessperson to run for president

In reference to John Fleming’s column on Oct. 1, you nailed the current Democratic presidential neosocialist hopefuls problems: Bernie Sanders’ age, whiteness, and now heart issues; Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris wish to give away our treasury to student debt, non-citizens heath care, no fossil fuel energy in 12 years, and all the frightening global warming predictions that never seem to come true.

The big “error” you pushed was the $22 trillion national debt. When Trump entered the White House in January 2017, the national debt was just under $21 trillion (mostly Obama debt). With all the socialist programs that will come with any Democratic president, the national debt will lean toward 35 trillion by 2028.

The real tragedy is that we will never see another businessperson run for the White House. Think about Mark Cuban. A smart, well-liked, Democratic moderate. Why would he want to go through what President Trump endures every day from the press and the Congress? That will leave only the politically connected to run our country. Enter Joe Biden & Son. Joe, it appears, was able to shakedown a Ukrainian and a Chinese company for huge financial gain for his son, Hunter. We sent Trump to Washington to stop all these cozy arrangements.

A vote for Trump will send the neosocialist packing for another four years; and maybe Don Jr. will be ready in 2024 to Keep America Great.

Dan Bartlett lives in Penn Valley.