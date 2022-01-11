Cyrus Musiker: Large RV park a bad idea

I’m writing to express my opposition to the Millennium Engineering plan to develop an RV and glamping resort on property on McCourtney Road, directly across the street from the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

I live barely a mile away from the corner of McCourtney and Auburn roads, on Polaris Drive, and I’m shocked that this project has progressed so far with so little publicity and so little effort by the city Planning Commission or City Council to solicit public input. I first heard about the project in late November.

The Union has been derelict in its coverage of the issue. Now that the Planning Commission has OK’d the project, I hope the City Council will pause and take a hard look at this project and either kill it or dramatically scale it back.

The project seems fine on the surface, and I can imagine it will produce much needed revenue for the city. But that ignores the downside risk of what could happen if there’s a fire in western Nevada County, with local ranchers and homeowners trying to find safe refuge for their horses and burros, goats and sheep at the fairgrounds, while 150 or so SUVs and RVs are rushing out of the resort, trying to escape the smoke and risk of fire, crowding McCourtney and Auburn roads. Add to the traffic nightmare the many neighborhoods along Auburn Road and McCourtney, doing their own evacuation. Not a pretty picture.

The property is also quite busy as a parking lot during the Nevada County Fair, Worldfest and other major events. I see nothing in the planning documents about how the fairgrounds will find room for the additional vehicles seeking parking. It would be a bitter irony if local residents decided to stay away from the fairgrounds because of traffic and the lack of parking, while RVers camped across the street had easy access to our beautiful facilities.





I understand that the property owners have the right to develop the land for a reasonable profit. I would not be opposed to low-income housing, or even a much smaller RV park that took these issues into consideration. During a briefing on the RV Resort on Dec. 8, I listened to the Grass Valley fire chief try to explain how during a fire emergency in neighborhoods along McCourtney, the RV park would not result in a horrendous and potentially deadly traffic snarl. It was not convincing.

Please don’t proceed with this project without a full review of the risks involved, and a chance for the public, especially the RV park’s neighbors, to voice their concerns.

Cyrus Musiker lives in Grass Valley.