Cynthia Hren: Kevin Kiley for Congress

For several years I have personally known Kevin Kiley as an intelligent, highly educated critical thinker who has fought for the rights and freedoms of Californians in the state legislature. Kevin has a provable track record of working and caring for the people he represents.

Previously as an educator, Kevin taught disadvantaged students in an inner-city high school and led his students to significant academic gains. As an attorney, he prosecuted a case against China’s intellectual property theft, then became a prosecutor and Deputy Attorney General to represent the People of California in cases against violent felons.

In the California Assembly, Kevin authored many bills to counter the illegal radical agenda of Gavin Newsom and sued the Governor in court over abuse of power and won. Kevin also wrote groundbreaking new laws on freedom of speech, privacy, victims’ rights and to give homeowners a tax credit on their fire insurance.

Kevin declines the per diem allowance of up to $40,000 annually and has introduced legislation to end special perks available only to state lawmakers and their staff. His opponent can only offer empty political promises and is funded by out of state special interests who wish to control him.

Kevin has been at the forefront of advancing the goal to restore self-government by returning power to local communities and their citizens. As a state legislator, Kevin has vetted and endorsed over 200 school board candidates in his Champions for Kids directory. These are parent leaders that are stepping up to overturn the shameless decline in our education system.

Parents are strongly in opposition to the inappropriate propaganda that indoctrinates our students. Kevin’s approach to education puts parents back in the driver’s seat and returns the focus of our schools back to learning, assuring that forced shutdowns and masking never happen again. Moreover, his approach will create model units of governance that respond to their community rather than taking orders from Sacramento or Washington, DC. This will give California a direct stake in how their public schools operate and raise student test scores.

Kevin Kiley’s platform as a representative for U.S. Congress includes:

Securing the border now to stop illegal immigration

Making crime illegal again by holding criminals accountable

Removing homeless camps off the street

Improving forest management to help prevent wildfires by reducing government regulations, promoting fuel reduction projects, and increasing funding for fuel breaks

Reducing taxes and cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from government

Kevin stands for limited government that is accountable to the people. He supports small business enterprises, better education for our future generation and to take California back from a stifling one-party rule. He has the energy, motivation, and integrity to represent the people of our district with honesty and transparency in the United States Congress.

Kevin is a relentless fighter and proven leader who will challenge progressive politicians in congress that have undermined our economy, weakened our national defense, sabotaged our energy independence, and defunded our police. He is not afraid to initiate legal action against corruption and does not tolerate top-down politics. He has a strong platform to address our pressing issues and he believes in a constitutional government of the people, by the people and for the people.

A vote for Kevin Kiley is a vote for a brighter future for California.

Cynthia Hren lives in Nevada City