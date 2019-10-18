Cynthia Hren: Impeachment or witch hunt?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proclaimed an Impeachment Inquiry against President Trump without calling for a vote in the House and without establishing a process to assure balanced bipartisan participation.

She was prematurely goaded into this by the radical left wing of her party and deep state intelligence officials based on hearsay accusations in an informant’s report, which was erroneously portrayed by Adam Schiff. (He received four Washington Post “Pinocchios” for his misrepresentations.)

Democrat partners in the attempted coup lied about the phone conversation and the use of hearsay evidence to reach conclusions that contradict the official phone transcript. The informant was politically motivated, having worked with staffers of both Biden and Schiff.

The Democrats twist and turn the evidence, conduct closed-door hearings, and refuse to allow Republican members of committees to cross-examine witnesses. Pretty much the definition of a witch hunt.

In the official phone transcript between Trump and Zelensky, it’s clear that no crime was committed, and there was no quid pro quo (something of value offered in return for receiving something else of value). Nowhere was there a threat, pressure, condition or demand by Trump. And Ukrainian President Zelensky, appalled by the false narrative, denies any pressure was applied saying it was an amicable phone call.

Joe Biden’s reckless boast to the Council on Foreign Relations about his strong-arming of Ukraine is compelling evidence of potential self-incrimination. While vice president, he told the Ukrainians he was acting with the approval of President Obama to withhold a one billion-dollar U.S. loan guarantee. He said he was leaving Kiev in six hours and if the Ukrainians did not by then remove the prosecutor in charge of investigating corruption, the loan guarantee would not be made. One of the companies that had been previously under investigation was a Ukrainian energy company where Biden’s son sat on the board.

Furthermore, a Ukranian member of parliament claims that Joe Biden received $900,000 through a lobbying firm for his “consultant services” from this Ukrainian company.

A treaty with Ukraine signed in Kiev under President Clinton, and ratified by the Senate in October 2000, entitled “Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters” gives Trump executive authority in coordinating with the government of the Ukraine on criminal investigations. If the president is aware of potential corruption, such as Joe Biden bragging about withholding a billion-dollar loan guarantee — and protecting his son in doing so — it is Trump’s obligation under that treaty to ask that such actions be investigated by Ukraine. Biden is not exempt from adhering to laws just because he later decides to run for president.

The Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi insisting she suspend impeachment inquiries stating: “until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are established to govern the inquiry as is customary.” The letter included 10 questions about how she intended to proceed. Pelosi brushed aside this reasonable request and an even more comprehensive analysis by the White House Counsel.

Nancy Pelosi wants to deny the Trump administration from calling witnesses, having legal counsel present and wants the anonymous whistleblowers to be able to testify without identification, even if they have no first-hand knowledge of events. The rule in our justice system is to disallow such hearsay evidence. Trump is thus justified in not responding to the subpoena requests of the House committees until the witch hunt is replaced by a fair process.

Since the day Donald Trump was elected, there’s been a desire by Democrats to impeach him, destroy his presidency, and undo the 2016 election. The Democrats in Congress have long ago abandoned their legislative responsibilities. They do nothing to resolve our nation’s issues and focus exclusively on any means necessary to remove Trump.

The Constitution sets the standard for impeachment. Article II, Section 4 states: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from office on Impeachment for and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” As vice president, Joe Biden potentially could have been impeached by his admitted actions in the Ukraine.

With the full complicity of the media, the Democrats are using this inquiry as a distraction to improperly accuse Trump of the potential criminal activity that Biden committed. It seems that the Dems want a two-for-one deal, to dispose of a weak Biden candidacy and blame it on Trump. The Ukrainian excuse is just the latest ploy in the Democrat’s Trump Derangement Syndrome to remove a sitting president from office. Time to call off the fabricated witch hunt.

Cynthia Hren lives in Nevada City.