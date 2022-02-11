Cynthia Hren: I stand for freedom!

There comes a time in our lives when we feel compelled to take a stand for our beliefs. When we feel our basic rights and freedoms are threatened by those in positions of power, will we comply, be complacent or will we take a stand? No government, authoritarian or not, has ever been defeated by compliance or complacency.

The courageous Canadian truckers shine as an example of standing for freedom. They brave harsh winter conditions at the border to peacefully stand for their right to do their jobs and travel without vaccine mandate restrictions across borders.

They revealed their unity when they removed their hats and recited the Lord’s Prayer together while facing fines, arrest and impoundment of their equipment.

Their resolve has changed the hearts of Canadians from a minority into a majority who support the truckers’ cause to resist an oppressive government taking away their fundamental rights. Even the tow companies contacted by the government to remove the truckers refused to send their tow trucks.

This stand for freedom by these brave Canadian truckers has inspired a massive global following. Truckers and citizens in other nations are now standing for their freedom in peaceful protests.





This stand for freedom goes beyond just opposing vaccine and mask mandates. It now includes indoctrination of our children with Marxist ideologies and racism. Authoritarian laws attempt to restrict our Second Amendment rights to defend ourselves. They also attempt to remove election jurisdiction from the state to the federal level allowing ballot box and voting abuses.

As in Canada, I believe unjust oppression will continue to happen here if we do not take a stand to resist mandates and restrictions on our God-given rights. As a republic, we the people are the central focus of government of the people, by the people and for the people.

A republic is not a nation ruled by government bullies who attack and demonize those who refuse to follow their authoritarian agenda. Bullies take advantage of people by using fear, manipulation, falsehoods and force. Bullies oppose truth and use their position to control the narrative by indoctrination and censorship through broadcast media, education and social platforms. The only way to defeat a bully is to stand up to them with the truth!

Our Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the Consent of the Governed, — That whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it …”

The people who can now save our nation from unjust oppression will not be those in government. It will be courageous people who realize our freedom comes from God, who gives us strength to stand for our unalienable rights.

Authoritarian government leaders would have you believe it is they who grant you basic human rights. If you allow them to act as if they grant those rights, they will also take your rights away.

Do not allow government bullies to defeat you by force. It is time to ask for God’s blessings and power to stand against this evil oppression. We cannot be the land of the free if we are not the home of the brave.

Cynthia Hren lives in Nevada City.