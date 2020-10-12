Cynthia Hren: Communist agenda for America

Are we experiencing a communist takeover in our country? Antifa and Black Lives Matter are well-funded organizations whose leaders are admitted Marxists, creating unrest and chaos in American cities. Their hatred and intolerance of our law enforcement, our history, and our culture is evident in their attempts to take down our republic with their violence and destruction across this nation.

In 1956, the Communist leader of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev, delivered this quote at a press conference: “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. we will destroy you from within.” And in 1959, he said, “We can’t expect American people to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders by feeding them small doses of socialism until they awaken one day to find they already have communism.”

In 1966, Cloward and Piven, two sociology professors at Columbia University introduced a strategy to eliminate poverty by redistribution of wealth and create a political crisis that takes complete control of citizens through gradual implementation of socialism. Here is their recipe:

1. Control a nation’s healthcare and you control the people.

2. Increase the level of poverty since people with no means are easier to control.

3. Increase the debt to unsustainable levels, then increase taxes and create more poverty.

4. Confiscate guns so the people cannot revolt.

5. Use government welfare to take control of every aspect of people’s lives: food, housing and income.

6. Take control of what children are taught in school, and what people read, see and hear through media.

7. Separate people from their religion and ridicule it.

8. Divide the people with class warfare.

9. Divide the people with race warfare.

10. Overload entitlement programs like welfare, food stamps, housing and the Veterans Affairs until they collapse, and the chaos will allow socialist programs to be implemented.

This agenda matches the Democratic platform and has been insidiously taking over our republic. Most of our Democrat candidates and elected officials champion these socialist principals including Audrey Denney and Joe Biden/Kamala Harris.

Socialism sounds good to those who want free healthcare, free college and debt forgiveness. But the funds ultimately come from taxpayers’ pockets, significantly increasing taxes and reducing the number of jobs businesses can afford.

It also creates big government bureaucracies without oversight that greatly reduces the efficiency and effectiveness of services overall. It has always failed the population whenever tried in any country.

Socialism is an economic theory that advocates that all property and means of production, distribution and exchange should be regulated by the community. This is opposite of free-enterprise system of capitalism, where anyone can own property, run a business and trade freely.

Communism is when property, production, distribution and exchange is not only regulated, but owned by the government. Socialism leads to communism when elected officials and government agencies take control over the people. Communist societies ultimately control and oppress their people and limit access to essential commodities, like food and medical care.

Many immigrants to America have fled communist regimes to find freedom in America. What if the U.S. becomes a communist state and there is nowhere else to flee? No other country has a Constitution that guarantees rights to the people like the United States.

For the survival of America, we must be willing to fight for our God-given rights and make others aware of this insidious plan. This election is not about right or left, Democrat or Republican, it’s a choice between tyrannical, authoritarian government, or freedom to make our own choices, own property, and be able to speak out, run a business, gather together, celebrate our faith and pursue our happiness. Your vote matters in this most important election of our lives. Be informed and choose wisely.

Cynthia Hren lives in Nevada City.