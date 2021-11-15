CRT ‘discussion’ shows what passes for honest dialogue these days

No school district in Nevada County teaches a course on critical race theory, but that doesn’t mean the insidious academic framework hasn’t embedded itself in the courses being taught our students today.

Ideology creep, if you will.

That was the message brought to the trustees of the Nevada Joint Union High School District last week by representatives of Protecting American Ideals, a heretofore little known organization said to be just a few months old.

The group’s spokespeople (and maybe it’s only members), Judy Wood and Jonathan Kors, told the board they oppose educational concepts and written materials connected to critical race theory. According to Wood, the theory can be found under many guises: “equity,” “culturally responsible teaching,” “social and emotional learning,” and “diversity.”

Then there’s the problematic statement from Superintendent Brett McFadden: “Nevada County’s schools must be part of the solution in creating systems that ensure equitable outcomes for all students.”





Not to mention the trustee policy that states, “The board and superintendent or designee shall develop and implement policies and strategies to promote equity in district programs,” which probably makes the district’s Anti-Racism and Inclusion Task Force suspect in the view of Wood and Kors.

Joining the legion of constitutional scholars in this community, they laid out their interpretation of the Constitution using something called “Constitutional Fundamentals” as their syllabus.

While the trustees dismissed their concerns and the presentation was not warmly received by most in attendance, Wood and Kors might have fired the opening shots here in the next cultural war involving a series of grievances grouped together as “parental rights.”

Certainly that’s the hope of national Republican Party leaders after their success in the recent Virginia gubernatorial race. They view this new wedge issue as a path to success in the upcoming midterm elections.

Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer, got elected governor of Virginia in large part by arguing that parents have been shut out of decisions on race in the curriculum, COVID-19 precautions and academic standards.

“If the Virginia results showed us anything, it is that parents are demanding more control and accountability in the classroom,” wrote Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, in a letter to his colleagues.

Rep. Jim Banks, who leads a group of more than 150 conservative House Republicans, said the party should rally behind proposals such as ensuring that schools spend money on gifted and talented programs rather than diversity efforts.

If Republicans have their way, critical race theory will be the hot-button issue that replaces defund the police in next year’s elections.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that holds that U.S. institutions are systematically tilted to favor white people. In many states, parents say elements of the theory are winding up in the classroom even where officials say it isn’t part of the curriculum.

In its endless quest to simplify the complex, the media will make critical race theory the headline on the story without acknowledging that Republicans have tapped into some real parental grievances authorities have created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grievance No. 1 was the pell-mell rush to close schools in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic started to assert itself. The end of the school year was a disaster, but educators got a pass because they had no time to prepare for such a major disruption.

They had three months to get ready for the ensuing school year, but guess what? Last school year was equally disastrous, basically a wasted year for students. A McKinsey report found that children in grades 1 through 6 were on average five months behind on math and four in reading. The learning loss was worse in poor and majority-black schools.

Parents were already upset with the inability of schools to increase student proficiency in math and other core subjects. Instead of focusing more attention on these subjects, students are spending time in ethnic studies and can look forward to new California guidelines that would de-emphasize calculus, reject the idea that some students are naturally gifted, and build a connection to social justice. Wood touched on this area in her presentation to the board.

When parents voice concerns about these issues, they have been dismissed in many areas as anti-science ignoramuses, racists, or even domestic terrorists. Officials have sometimes stymied parents’ requests for information about curriculums and blocked them from speaking at school board meetings.

All of this has led to a spike in recall elections this year. Ballotpedia has tracked 84 school board recall efforts against 215 members in 2021. That’s up from an annual average of 23 recall efforts against 52 members between 2006 and 2020. Even San Francisco voters are trying to recall three of the leading progressives on their school board.

But Ballotpedia also found that in school board elections held earlier this month, candidates who opposed masks and critical race theory lost 65% of the races it followed.

School board results appeared to track partisan lines, with Republican-leaning districts supporting candidates who campaigned against teaching about critical race theory, said Douglas Kronaizl, who tracked the races for Ballotpedia. It wasn’t clear, he said, if education issues were motivating voters who already side with the Republican Party or were bringing in swing or independent voters.

While President Joe Biden and the Justice Department have painted too broad a brush in depicting school protesters as terrorists, we are hardly engaging in civil debate when protesters tell school board trustees they know where they live and where their children go to school.

The backlash against teaching critical race theory — real or imagined — has led to a new round of book banning. As usual, Texas is leading the way, where conservatives are circulating a list of 850 books to local schools and demanding to know if they are in school libraries. Many of the books depict slavery in its harshest terms and encourage acceptance of LGBTQ+ students. You can bet other conservative states will follow.

If last week’s school board meeting taught us anything, it is that both sides are talking past each other, refusing to acknowledge the other side’s concerns. But that’s what passes for dialogue these days.