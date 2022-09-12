Craig Silberman: Dear Class of 2022

I’m sorry. I’m apologizing not for anything I’ve done to you, but for a system that benefited me and will punish you. You have my deepest sympathies.

Though it was more than two of your lifetimes ago, I remember my graduation and how eagerly I was looking forward to the future. If anyone was talking about global warming, we were blissfully unaware of it. We all expected to graduate college without a mountain of debt, be able to find good jobs, and afford to buy houses a few years out of school. The two main political parties were a little left and right of center, able to work with one another on many issues, and wanted the same thing for America, but disagreed only on how best to achieve it.

It was the the Goldilocks Era — too late for Vietnam, too early for the wars afterwards; we enjoyed technology our folks didn’t have, but weren’t wed to it; we had most of the good and very little of the bad. Things are very different today.

Most of you will live to see the year 2100. And while I hope that will bring a future more like Star Trek than Mad Max, I wouldn’t bet on it. Humanity has ignored the warnings, and is barreling toward a hellscape where many U.S. cities will either be underwater or baking in unlivable temperatures. We’re draining the aquifers faster than they can be recharged, and have no idea how we’re going to irrigate crops in a few decades. We’re pumping every last drop of oil from the ground and injecting toxins into it in order to do so. Our noxious political climate is driving the country apart, and depending on those continued divisions for electoral success. Baseless opinions are held in higher regard than demonstrable facts. Many of your peers think their success will come from being an “influencer” or cryptocurrency millionaire. All of this is unsustainable, and yet there’s no sign we possess the will to reverse any of these trends.

Yours is the generation that will be most impacted by what’s going on now (until another one is born that follows yours). I strongly encourage you to become informed (and please avoid confirmation bias in the process; seek out reliable sources of information, even if they’re not telling you what you want to believe) and start voting in every election. The people you elect today will affect your life tomorrow. Respect your elders, but don’t blindly believe they’re right all the time. Challenge their beliefs to see what they’re based on. Encourage them to see the truth and how their actions affect your future.

I often see pregnant women pushing toddlers in strollers, and my first thoughts are, “Aren’t you paying attention? Why would you bring kids into this world? Don’t you know what type of life you’re condemning them to?” You didn’t choose to be born, but now that you’re here, please make the most of your life and try to change the world so future generations have a world one would want to live in.

Craig Silberman lives in Grass Valley