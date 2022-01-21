Climate Connections: The new R’s for regeneration

Used to be, the important R’s were readin’, ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmatic. Then we started to get passionate about recycling. Now is time for resolutions. The new one is regeneration for 2022 and beyond. It is now the most important R in light of the environmental needs of our Earth, which has been degenerated over time and needs to be returned to health — and vibrant life.

Actually, it is about all of life, according to Paul Hawken (think Project Drawdown) in his new book “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation.”

“Regeneration is about putting life at the center of every action and decision,” he writes. “It applies to all of creation — farms, forests, coastlands, rivers — as well as individuals, families, communities, governments, cities, commerce and governments. Vital connections have been severed between nature and human beings … and this disconnection is the origin of the climate crisis.”

Now we need to look at ending degeneration by looking at our own buying decisions and actions in light of life — renewing life with every product we buy — thinking end of life before we purchase.

Keeping the products from going to the landfill grave is the goal. Keeping them moving to reuse precious resources rather than creating demand for products that use virgin resources.





Waste is gold! This is the point of the circular economy model beginning to take over from the old take, make and waste model. The throw-away economy and culture must come to an end if we are to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.

Hey, it is easy! We can do it! It starts with caring enough to make a change in thinking, habits, and behaviors. Look at Hawken’s Project Regeneration website called Nexus: https://regeneration.org/nexus . It is a website that details what needs to be done and how to do it on all levels of agency, from individual and classroom to CEO. Also look on the WasteNOT webpage under Nevada County Climate Action Now: http://www.ncclimateactionnow.org/

Think in terms of “re”: Reduce food waste by buying less and composting; renew to give life back; refuse to buy what cannot be recycled properly; rethink a buying option to find alternatives that do not go to landfill; reuse; refill; repurpose; repair; regift.

Recycle what little is left to remake new glass, paper and plastic items. These actions are a big part of regeneration, and something we have control over.

It goes beyond sustainability, which indicates the need to sustain what we have, not let it get worse. The degradation has gone too far for this. First, we regenerate, and then sustain that.

Hawken emphasizes: “The climate crisis is not a science problem. It is a human problem. The ultimate power to change the world does not reside in technologies. It relies on reverence, respect, and compassion — for ourselves, for all people everywhere, and for all life. This is regeneration.”

There is still time to add another resolution for 2022. Think “re”!

Shirley Freriks lives in Grass Valley and is part of the WasteNOT team.