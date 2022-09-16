Climate Connections: Recycling and Nevada County

It’s likely you have already heard about methane being a potent greenhouse gas as part of the global warming concern. Have you heard that food waste is one of the biggest contributors to the methane emissions?

This is why California enacted a new food waste recycling law that technically went into effect at the beginning of this year. The law, SB 1383, intends to reduce methane emissions at landfills by removing organic material like food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard debris. Your food scraps placed in the trash bins go to the Waste Management landfill outside of Reno. The good news is that they are capturing much of that methane.

But the problem starts in your trash container. This is why the new California law asks the consumers to sort out food debris, food-soiled paper and yard debris at your home and business. This is a heads up that this will be required here, but not yet here.

While the law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, many cities and counties, including Nevada County, are not immediately implementing the program because of the need for further outreach and development of large organic materials composting locations.

WM is prepared to help our community reach state goals and comply with state mandates. Eventually, your yard waste cart will become your organics cart and you will then be asked to dispose of all organic materials, including yard debris and food scraps together. But not yet. If you want to build a good habit and avoid critters in your trash, consider freezing your food scraps until garbage pick-up day. Today you will throw it in the trash, but in the future you can empty that container in the green waste cart. No more bears and raccoons!

You’ll receive plenty of notice before that change occurs. In the meantime, we encourage you to continue to utilize your yard waste container for yard debris and begin to think about ways you can reduce food waste at your home or business.

Simple changes in how you handle food at home can help reduce food waste now.

For example, you can save all your food scraps and create your own compost pile in the backyard. There are dozens of tips on tricks on how to do this online. Or, if you’re not into the gardening thing, you can find a local farmer or gardener who will accept food scraps to compost.

Reducing food waste also means thinking ahead about your meals and making a list when you go grocery shopping to help avoid purchasing too many items. And, you can find ways to properly store items like strawberries, lettuce and other produce to help increase the shelf life.

You can also visit wm.com/sb1383 to learn more about the law. Meanwhile, thanks for starting to think about how you can reduce waste overall. There is a state mandate to divert an average of 75% of the waste in all counties. Thanks for doing your part to REDUCE WASTE OVERALL, and especially food waste.

Shavati Karki-Pearl is Waste Management’s local public sector manager