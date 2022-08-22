Claudia Taylor: Voters chose wisely

The auditor-controller position requires utmost adherence to following the standards set for the office. Mr. Rob Tribble has already demonstrated strict adherence to standards in the campaign process, which began by swearing to the truth under penalty of perjury by signing and filing candidacy papers for the office of auditor-controller. That filing was also backed up by a hefty filing fee — $4,000.

Mr. Tribble’s truthfulness is being questioned. What are the qualifications? The standard to which Mr. Tribble swore as truthful is found in CA Government Code, Title 3, Division 2, Part 3, Chapter 4, Article 4 (26945), Item B which reads: “The person possesses a baccalaureate degree from an accredited university, college, or other four-year institution, with a major in accounting or its equivalent, as described in section (a) of Section 5081.1 of the Business and Professions Code, and has served within the last five years in a senior fiscal management position in a county, city, or other public agency, private firm, or a nonprofit organization dealing with similar fiscal responsibilities, for a continuous period of not less than three years.”

According to the evidence provided in his declaration statement, Mr. Tribble not only meets, but exceeds the above described standard. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago with an emphasis in finance. Within the last 5 years, he has served as the chief fiscal manager for at least two private companies. Beginning July 1, 2018, and currently he is contracted in two agreements with a company as a senior fiscal manager. According to the agreements (NDAs — see next paragraph), Mr. Tribble’s responsibilities are: “managing, marketing, and financing intellectual properties; manage sales, production, and financing of both the intellectual property and products that result from the development and use of the intellectual properties, including but not limited to, financial budgeting and reporting” These facts and more are all public information in Mr. Tribble’s declaration statement in the lawsuit.

What is an NDA? An NDA is a non-disclosure agreement which is protected by confidentiality between parties to the agreement. It is comparable to the relationship of an attorney and client or a priest and his parishioner giving confession. NDAs are very common in the realm of high tech and start-up businesses. Mr. Tribble is demonstrating his trustworthiness by not violating the terms of the NDAs, to which he has agreed. According to the exhibits provided in his declaration statement (for which he went to great effort to secure permission to use), Mr. Tribble has been very generous and transparent in revealing his responsibilities and remuneration structure. Unlike many times when redacted documents are made public, the documents provided by Mr. Tribble reveal a tremendous amount of information. It is obvious from studying these NDAs that there is substantial trust placed in Mr. Tribble’s ability and integrity. I have confidence that the Nevada County’s auditor-controller office will be in very capable hands with Mr. Tribble at the helm.

According to a conversation with Mr. Tribble very recently and from what I read in The Union, there seems to be some question about proof of employment in the form of producing pay stubs. Although the standard for qualifications does not require verification of compensation from current or previous employment, Mr. Tribble provided it in his declaration statement anyway. Mr. Tribble is an investor/partner, not an employee and his deferred income agreement is clearly delineated in his declaration statement. He clarified further in our conversation that he is also mindful of the distinct advantage of a deferred income structure in regard to taxes. In my humble opinion, this is very wise. I would dare to guess that many of you reading this right now would say, “That is really smart thinking. That’s the thinking that I can appreciate of an official in a government position who oversees the proper expenditure of millions of dollars annually.”

The lawsuit should be dropped, saving both parties any further expenditures of money, stress, time and energy, not to mention an even more strained transition of leadership. Let the newly elected auditor-controller settle into his new role. Let Mr. Tribble demonstrate that the voters did, indeed, choose wisely.

Claudia Taylor lives in Lake of the Pines