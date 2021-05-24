Claudia Taylor: Principles must hold true, firm

In his Other Voices opinion column of May 11, Mr. Dyer makes many good points about the amendment process that is provided in the Constitution.

I agree that the founding fathers had the wisdom to include that process, in two forms even. They did not have in mind, however, to use that process to change timeless principles — the laws of nature and nature’s God.

The original Constitution is a wonderful document providing a concise and succinct language for self-governance based on those timeless principles, not on the prevailing cultural norms. It is precisely because the founding fathers recognized the tendency toward the depravity of mankind that principles were paramount instead of current values in their writing of the Constitution.

Mr. Dyer wrongly suggests that the implication of my statement regarding “the Constitution is based on timeless principles that do not change” to mean “the Constitution cannot or should not change due to the values of our ever-changing culture as obviously false.”

As Mr. Dyer points out, cultural values do change and some amendments have corrected past errors or aligned governance with timeless principles. Sadly, however, the cultural values of our society have been on a steady decline from the laws of nature and nature’s God during the last 245 years … and has been reflected in much governance.





The Supreme Court, as well as government leaders in general, has been tainted by a culture that has progressively moved down the path away from timeless principles.

Mr. Dyer does not point out the decisions that the Supreme Court has made that actually violate the original intent (the principles) of the Constitution of the United States, including some of the amendments.

I can think of three big ones: Separation of church and state; Roe vs. Wade; and just recently the refusal of the Supreme Court to give due process to or even view evidence of plaintiffs in the 2020 elections.

If one studies the history of the 16th Amendment — the establishment of the income tax — one will discover that it was not intended to be what it is today and that it was not properly ratified. A clear violation of the principle of honesty and demonstrates the true nature of mankind.

The Constitution was designed as document to guide a moral and God-fearing people to live with assurance of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness (property/ownership) if moral leaders were chosen.

Packing the Supreme Court, although it could be done constitutionally, is not a principled governing action. It would just further the continuance of the moral decay of our culture and constitutional original intent based on the laws of nature and of nature’s God. It would cement a one-sided governing structure that could impose anything it wanted on we the people.

This is exactly why our country was founded in the first place: People wanted to get out from under the dictates of King George. Looks like deja vu to me. What say you?

Claudia Taylor, a retired high school teacher, lives in Lake of the Pines.