Cindi Anderson: Don’t throw it away

I am writing in response to the Rise Gold issue of reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine. I was not born here, but was raised here since the age of 10 and am now 67.

I would like to know the average resident duration of those opposing this issue and how informed they are on the history of our community prior to moving to this area. I grew up after the mines had all closed around 1950 when it was not profitable to extract gold.

We have some of the richest gold-bearing rock and quartz in the world. There seems to be so much concern about water, air and quality of life. It is pure speculation that these factors will be disrupted.

I worked at the Brunswick/Bohemia sawmill in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The amount of logging and lumber trucks at that site alone numbered around 200 truckloads a day.

The influx of traffic in our area today is far more with construction and developments. Keep in mind that these trucks that traveled during the logging season drove over our roads and through several different counties to arrive at the Brunswick Road destination with very little impact on this area.





We did not have the infrastructure that we do today, yet our quality of life was not disrupted with poor water, air or quality of life. The spotted owl had more impact on our lives than any other one factor like trucks.

The timber tax paid for our sports, school supplies, transportation, education for our local schools with no cost from families. Today the timber tax is gone due to the lack of logging, and so our families must foot the cost for our school age children.

If Rise Gold is allowed to open a facility in our area, there is a possibility that these benefits will return to our area as well as lessen the burden for state and local taxes. There are enough tunnels filled with water to travel from here to Disneyland underneath Grass Valley alone.

Could the mill site could be used for something other than reopening the mine and be used for housing, community center or business that would be better suited, better suited for who and the amount of traffic would exceed 200 per day?

During the Depression, Nevada County did not experience the same that the rest of our country did due to the mining in the area. “The 1930s: No Depression” is a book written by Gage McKinney.

It is a business based on our heritage industries that founded this area. For almost 100 years it flourished here, making it a desired area to live in. Nevada County is known as the heart of gold country. Gold is something used by almost everyone daily in one form or another.

The deeds to our homes state our mineral rights, which were established over 150 years ago, which you saw at the signing of any purchase of property here or anywhere else. Nevada County is known for innovative thinking in the nationwide establishment of water rights, mineral rights, Miranda rights and so much more.

I ask others who have a voice the same as mine to please be included and reflect on our area and why we are here in Gold Country. I ask those opposing this project what brought you to this area known as Gold Country if there was not a resource for mines in our area. It speaks for itself.

Cindi Anderson is a Nevada County resident.