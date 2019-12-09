Chuck Frank: The hostile ‘Deep State’ revisited

What a person may ask today is what is America’s latest and greatest problem? From the bleachers I see down on the playing field a nation divided which has lost its way, while 95% of the people have truly lost their country to the top 5%.

That 5% managed to accomplish their goal through decades of corruption, hostility and devious means, whereby destroying the very sacred fabric that held America together which had been one nation devoted to family, peace, love, joy, favor, mercy, forgiveness, patience, sacrifice and generosity. But how did this happen?

Little by little the power brokers came who were the top 5% who had the money and the influence and laid a blueprint which would rapidly change the very face of the America to where it is today. If it were not for criminal infiltrators who ended up in the various state and federal Agencies, it was ex corporate lobbyists or executives who filled key positions within government who were not elected by the people nor were they even specialists in the field that they had been appointed to.

Though they were there, in theory, for the benefit of the people, they ended up in those positions to either protect those corporate elites or were chosen because they favored a fruitless ideology that was part of the blueprint that had been given to them for a job that was meant to further an agenda, but not necessarily for the benefit of “we the people.”

The American dream and the people have been hoodwinked into believing that the separation of powers and the two-party system would be something they could use in electing persons who would actually benefit the people and thus offer voters a say in their own government. If this were true, then why is there so much corruption in government along with those officials who generally take care of their own, yet who are also above the law and do not adequately perform their duties as servants of the people?

And if there is an oath to their office, that would have them perform their duties faithfully and to the letter of the law, why are they not doing it?

It is because they are imposters and have alternative motives within their field of government service. Without mentioning any names and their dastardly deeds I challenge the reader to do their homework and observe the many injustices that lie within the halls of the state legislatures, Congress and its many agencies, the courts, the universities, the AMA, Big Pharma, the Forest Service, the mainstream media and the many other cesspools that are complicit with their own desires, along with their love of money, power, as well as those merciless and hostile agendas within county and city governments.

It is all there. And yes, it is deep, such as the Deep State that is far from being drained. Their presence is everywhere and yet there may be light at the end of the tunnel. The darkness hates the light and it can only hide for a time.

Now is the hour for the vast darkness that has spread its cloud over all America to finally be exposed.

Chuck Frank lives in Penn Valley.