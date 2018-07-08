Chuck Frank: Freedom of the press lies in the balance

Journalists are now on the chopping block as the Feds and Homeland Security are planning to make lists and spy on websites, news outlets, articles, blogs and whistle-blower sites.

Not in America? Yes, in America, the land of the First Amendment and free expression. Essentially, this "Big Brother" agenda is a hydrogen bomb that is set to explode and we the people must stop it before it happens.

"The DHS is looking for a contractor and has just announced that it intends to compile a comprehensive list of hundreds of thousands of 'journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc.', and collect any 'information that could be relevant' about them."

This is unimaginable. Now, consider this: If the agenda is there to combat terrorist leaning news and also fake news, how much credible journalism is going to go down with the ship while the deck is shuffled and what price will a journalist pay for uncovering such stories which may be related to, let's say, the "deep state and internal corruption?"

That's just one example of censorship though a massive campaign to control mass communications and also hide wrongdoing in government.

The First Amendment was primarily made for this very reason. Fact check. Just when "alternative news" is making headway, those associated with the mainstream news and the New World Order are on a mission to destroy investigative journalism, alternative news, and accurate reporting. And now the Ministry of Truth, or is it the Ministry of Deception, AKA, the DHS has spoken? They will offer the people broad "protection" of the written word? Where was the people's protection during 9/11? Were we told the whole story and truth about the event? Will Wikileaks be banned?

Freedom of the press was one of the most sacred provisions within the Bill of Rights and the First Amendment. With the DHS ready to start policing and tracking hundreds of thousands of persons associated with journalism and compiling a database likened to North Korea, then one must ask the question, who is really behind this and where does Congress stand on the issue? I will paraphrase part of the First Amendment here with regard to journalism.

"Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech, or the press …" The dictionary meaning of abridge is to "reduce in scope."

Therefore, the DHS and its chosen hit men could very well either place pressure on companies or individuals that do not "conform" to "their" definition of "credible journalism."

"Did you tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God?"

Who can trust the DHS when it is already known that our own government has sponsored fake news and censorship for many years?

Be assured, preserving the freedom of the press and of expression is paramount in this day and age because the world is already spiraling out of control.

Chuck Frank lives in Penn Valley.