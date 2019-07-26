Christy Sherr: What we trade for false safety

Sipping coffee and straining to detect familiar bird song over a grating sunrise cacophony of chain saws and chippers, I wonder … will this frenzy make us safer? Science and evidence strongly suggest no.

Timber and biomass companies and associated government agencies emphasize fuel build-up (i.e. vegetation) in our natural areas to justify proposals to control fire by removing those fuels (logging and masticating). Newly elected officials waive hard-won review and public input, ignore scientists and take credit for “doing something.” The giant industrial fire/logging complex of CalFire gets millions, while homeowners get almost nothing.

Low humidity, high temperatures and, most importantly, high winds are the primary drivers of large blazes, not fuels. Under such conditions, windblown embers easily cross any “fuel break.” Only 1% or less of fuels treatments actually encounter wildfire each year. It’s extremely unlikely the CalFire Ponderosa fuel break will experience a fire event before it becomes choked with cheat grass and scotch broom.

Much evidence suggests that fuel breaks are ineffective during wind-driven fire events and offer a false sense of safety. Why is this dangerous? A false sense of safety makes it less likely we’ll retrofit our own tinderbox homes and yards and will continue building more vulnerable homes in fire-dependent landscapes like California chaparral.

In the meantime, what do we trade for a false sense of safety?

Money and safety. Millions spent on largely ineffective fuel breaks in sensitive ecosystems could pay instead for proven safety measures — home retrofits and 100-foot defensible space. Painstaking study of recent fire events by highly respected scientists like Jack Cohen, Alexandra Syphard, David Calkin, and Jon Keeley, among many others, tells us this is the best and most efficient approach to enhancing safety.

Native animals and plants. That isn’t just “brush.” Chaparral grows on only 2% of the earth but contains one-fifth of earth’s plant diversity. Chaparral of the “California Floristic Province” is the only recognized biodiversity hotspot in the entire United States, covering just 6% of California but holding most of California’s biodiversity. For example, there are over 1,500 native bee species associated with California Chaparral — the highest bee diversity found anywhere. Take out that seemingly abhorrent “brush” growing over 100 feet or so away from your house, and you’re helping extirpate a mighty rare, precious — and fragile native ecosystem. And, those islands of natural vegetation within our communities provide critical refugia for wildlife, especially baby animals.

Carbon. Forests are among the largest stores of living carbon on the planet, and now we know that shrub lands are too. We must keep fossil-carbon in the ground (“keep it in the ground”), keep carbon in our forests (“keep it in the forest”), and for Chaparral (“keep it in the dense, native pygmy-forest!”). Climate change drives wildfires, but wildfires do not drive climate change. Despite impressive smoke plumes, even severe wildfires only emit about 5 to 10% of forest carbon. Scientists find that forests maintain the vast majority of stored carbon even after severe wildfires, if they aren’t post-fire logged/cleared.

Water. Even small but intact areas of forest and shrub land help us adapt to drier conditions by acting as natural reservoirs that store, filter, and gradually release cold, clean water year-round.

Protection from tick-borne diseases. Scientists at UC Berkeley have discovered that masticating chaparral eliminates habitat for bird species that do not pass on Lyme’s Disease, and encourages other birds instead that both carry and pass on the organisms to pets and humans. When forest canopies are unnaturally opened and chaparral is destroyed, invasive annual grasses and brooms are the first players to enter the barren scene — plant types both extremely flammable and attractive to ticks.

Privacy and sense of rural community character. Do we really want to see our neighbors sunbathing by their above-ground swimming pool, or smell their pet goats?

Gov. Newsom, Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Jessica Morse, CalFire, USFS, and FireWise Council — follow the science and help pay for home retrofits and 100 feet of defensible space. Eliminating swathes of California native vegetation outside this 100-foot zone seems to do nothing statistically relevant for safety, and might further endanger us, as fuel breaks become super-highways for spreading incendiary cheatgrass and tick-borne diseases like Lyme’s, and wind-driven embers and flames gain perilous momentum through haphazardly thinned and cleared areas, as we saw in Paradise.

It’s a frightening time to live in the foothills. Please don’t offer us a false sense of security, help us gain real safety.

Christy Sherr lives in Nevada City.