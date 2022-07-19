Christy Hubbard: Rise Gold resorts to stuffing the ballot box

Let’s face it, we’re all growing deeply weary of Rise Gold’s misrepresentations when it comes to talking about the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

Last year, there was the widely criticized, heavily manipulated survey that concluded the majority of residents support the mine.

Early this year, their glossy mailer proclaimed that the mine was going to be “green” while happily ignoring the huge energy use and greenhouse gas emissions they’ll be generating.

Even more alarming were their assertions that “The county has determined” that the project is safe … trying to fool people into believing that a draft environmental report was the final word on the subject.

Recently, they hit a new low with their press release claiming the majority of the comments on the environmental report “supported” the mine.

Come again? Are they serious? I distinctly remember sitting in the Planning Commission meeting and being told that this was not the forum for “for” or “against” comments, but that we should focus our comments on the adequacy of the draft report itself.

But no. Rise Gold needed a press sound byte so badly, they decided to submit 1,600 reply cards and form letters that simply declared support for the mine. This is akin to stuffing a ballot box because people on the other side of the fight weren’t even using the environmental report comments to cast votes.

As it turns out, over 500 of them were duplicates, making the real count more like 1,100.

Then adding insult to injury, some of the listings seemed to be spoofed because they included several names of known MineWatch activists who oppose the mine and deny ever authorizing Rise to share their names.

What was the rest of the community doing in the meantime? Wait for it … They were playing by the rules. Several nonprofits and impacted agencies like NID and the city of Grass Valley submitted comments to the Ccunty, as did many hundreds of individual citizens, creating a total of over a thousand legitimate comments.

Now comes the part where Rise Gold uses simple math to create the illusion of a “win.” They divided their 1,600 into the total of some 2,850 comments to create a talking point with a claim that 59% are in favor of the mine. Pretty slick, huh?

OK. Perhaps they can fool their investors. But they are not fooling us. The fact is that far more people in this county oppose this mine than support it.

CEA Foundation/ MineWatch volunteers made that abundantly clear at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 12.

CEA Foundation President Ralph Silberstein,delivered over 5,500 petition signatures which, included 1,500 unique and personalized comments to the supervisors, all expressing opposition to the mine.

These petitions were gathered in person and online. The paper petitions were collected with the help of over 100 trusted volunteers who reported that encounters with actual mine supporters were very rare. The online petitions used a well-known security tool called reCAPTCHA to reduce the risk of compromise by automated bots.

The original count had been well over 6,500, but volunteers took the time to remove duplicates so the county could receive an honest count of voices against the mine; 4,714 of the signatures were from Nevada County residents, with the remainder from nearby counties, visitors, and others.

But that’s not the only proof.

∎ This community delivered a powerful presence when the planning commission meeting hosted the comment meeting for the environmental report in March. Almost 500 people were in attendance. Of the 101 who took tickets to speak, only one spoke in support of the mine.

∎ Of the 168 opinion pieces that have been published in The Union newspaper about the mine, only eight of them were pro-mine. That’s 95% opposed.

∎ MineWatch social media groups are over 2,500 members strong.

∎ “No Mine” signs abound on residents’ lawns, with nary a pro-mine sign to be found.

Let’s put this debate to bed, shall we? Despite Rise Gold’s claims to the contrary, the people of Nevada County are overwhelmingly rejecting the proposed repopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

If you are as outraged by Rise Gold’s behavior in this as I am, please send a letter to your supervisor. Mining is a toxic, risky business that relies on companies to self-report most compliance measures. Ethics matter.

Learn how at http://www.MineWatchNC.org/take-action .

Christy Hubbard is a Grass Valley homeowner, a volunteer with Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, and a leader in the MineWatch campaign.