Christian Stewart: Hypocritical mine opponents obstructing clean-up of Centennial site

One of the lesser discussed aspects of the Idaho-Maryland Mine reopening is the rehabilitation of the Centennial site near downtown that was once used as a dumping ground for defunct mid-20th century mining operations.

More recently it has been a haven for homeless encampments, drug abuse and is a known fire hazard in the community.

Rise Grass Valley has proposed to pay for an extensive and essential environmental cleanup of the site and has initiated a review process with California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control to rehab the site. No mining is proposed at all for Centennial, just clean up and grading so that it can be used for future needed commercial uses.

Regardless of how you feel about the mine, we should all agree that the cleanup of the Centennial site is a good thing for Nevada County.

Yet, Community Environmental Advocates — the people behind the opposition to reopening the mine — has come out against the environmental cleanup process at Centennial.





The group’s rationale for opposing the cleanup strains the bounds of logic. According to their written objection to the Department of Toxic Substances Control, the existing mine tailings and the vegetation that has grown in the tailings is “a protected natural resource critical to a functioning watershed.”

A “Save the Centennial Wetlands” campaign is actually attempting to “save” the historic tailings pond, which was designed to impound water. Yes, the environmental group is literally taking the position that intentionally created man-made “wetlands” constructed from tailings are a valuable natural resource!

Apparently, they also no longer have concerns about engineered fill or trucks, and they propose that Rise Grass Valley should truck a quarter million tons of fill to the site in order to save the tailings pond! The group is now pulling out all the legal stops in an attempt to force the state to slow down the review process to make it harder for the cleanup of a historic tailings pond to actually happen.

Community Environmental Advocates, which presents itself as an environmental group, is actually trying to kill the cleanup process of a blighted site in the heart of our community? They are so blindly opposed to the mine that they attempt to sabotage the inarguable community benefits of rehabbing such a troubled parcel at the edge of downtown Grass Valley.

The desperation from environmental group’s move thinly masks the reality that the mine reopening is the biggest economic development project this county has seen in decades, and it is very likely to be approved by the Board of Supervisors after a thorough, exhaustive, multimillion-dollar environmental study process that will prove the mine is safe.

Community Environmental Advocates’ opposition to Centennial cleanup is right out of the same playbook that NIMBYs are doing up and down the state — using the California Environmental Quality Act process to set up frivolous objections and lawsuits that have no merit in terms of planning or environmental protection. But they cost communities and businesses a lot of time and money.

It might be too much to hope that actual environmentalists call out this group for its cynicism and hypocrisy. If forward-thinking people in this county don’t stop the meddlers and naysayers, this county’s economy will be stalled forever.

Now is the time for advocates of new jobs and prosperity to stand up to the NIMBY nonsense in Nevada County.

Christian Stewart lives in Grass Valley.