Chris Hawkins: Vote for Hilary Hodge for Nevada County supervisor
May 15, 2018
We continually look outside of our community to save our economy, enticing companies to move here to provide jobs. Unfortunately this approach resulted in failed projects and a revolving door of leadership.
It's time for a change.
We need to grow businesses and jobs right here. We need to establish deeper, more sustainable economic roots, and incentives to reinvest local profits for viable upward growth and steadier, long-term employment. We need business training for our young people, opportunities to expand and diversify current businesses, and expedited broadband access that encourages folks to stay and grow a 21st century economy.
Our community has talent and resources to do this, with young entrepreneurs and seasoned retirees full of fresh ideas and perspectives. They need transformative opportunities to stay and grow. Storefront owners, facing rising rents and retail attrition, need online sales supplements. Technologists, need adequate broadband to compete in worldwide marketing. Local cannabis farmers need fair, regulated ordinances to keep tangible income here, risking loss of tax contributions for local services.
Let's stop making the same mistakes and vote for Hilary Hodge to serve on the board of supervisors. She'll invest in Nevada County, so we can grow and sustain our economy for years to come.
Chris Hawkins
Recommended Stories For You
Big Oak Valley
Trending In: Columns
- Jonathan Collier: Cannabis and the middle road
- Joe Alexander: Jennings unfit for District Attorney
- Morgan Ham: Bear River Grad Night seeks donations and volunteers
- Stephen Munkelt: Column missed the point of misconduct case
- John Drew: Own the water rights or others will; raw water master plan update will include public participation
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- Glenn Jennings, Cliff Newell square off in Nevada County district attorney race (VIDEO)
- Everything’s a dollar at Grass Valley thrift store benefiting animals
- Jason Schuller, convicted of murder, sentenced to 50 years to life by Nevada County judge