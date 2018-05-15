Chris Hawkins: Vote for Hilary Hodge for Nevada County supervisor

We continually look outside of our community to save our economy, enticing companies to move here to provide jobs. Unfortunately this approach resulted in failed projects and a revolving door of leadership.

It's time for a change.

We need to grow businesses and jobs right here. We need to establish deeper, more sustainable economic roots, and incentives to reinvest local profits for viable upward growth and steadier, long-term employment. We need business training for our young people, opportunities to expand and diversify current businesses, and expedited broadband access that encourages folks to stay and grow a 21st century economy.

Our community has talent and resources to do this, with young entrepreneurs and seasoned retirees full of fresh ideas and perspectives. They need transformative opportunities to stay and grow. Storefront owners, facing rising rents and retail attrition, need online sales supplements. Technologists, need adequate broadband to compete in worldwide marketing. Local cannabis farmers need fair, regulated ordinances to keep tangible income here, risking loss of tax contributions for local services.

Let's stop making the same mistakes and vote for Hilary Hodge to serve on the board of supervisors. She'll invest in Nevada County, so we can grow and sustain our economy for years to come.

Chris Hawkins

