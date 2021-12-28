Chloe Voss: Gender roles and appearances

Society says that men and women need to look a certain way.

Men need to be strong, have short hair, and wear shorts.

Women need to have the “perfect body,” wear skirts and dresses, and wear makeup.

A lot of people have to deal with people telling them that they need to dress a certain way or need to lose weight. Some people also have to deal with overthinking about their outfits when out in public. Myself included.

I used to not like the way I looked and I was self-conscious of my body. I still am, but now I work out for myself to get stronger so I can get better at things I enjoy.





Now all I care about is whether I think I look good, not if I think people liked my hair or outfit that day. This is because I worried about whether I looked good for a long time and I got tired of it. I don’t wear a bunch of makeup so some people will think I look prettier. I wear a little makeup because I enjoy it.

People shouldn’t judge others on how they look, but instead by how they act. It shouldn’t matter whether a woman has lots of muscles or if a man is really skinny, whether a man likes to wear women’s clothes or if a woman likes to wear men’s clothes, or whether a woman has really short hair or a man has long hair because narrow-minded and limited judgments can affect people. It can cause people to think about whether someone is judging them or overthinking if they look good. Doing this every day isn’t healthy. It can cause some mental health problems.

When people judge someone on their weight, sometimes that can lead to not eating so they lose weight. About 40% of kids of higher weight are bullied by their peers and family. That can lead to them having an eating disorder. Of the people who have an eating disorder, about 65% said bullying contributed to that (National Eating Disorders Association).

If someone dresses in clothes of the opposite gender and they are judged by that, then they might feel like they need to wear clothes they don’t like and then not feel like themselves.

If someone is bullied by the way they look, they could try to change themselves or as sad as it sounds, see no point in living. People who are victims are around two to nine times more likely to consider suicide. In high school more than 14% of those kids consider suicide and about 7% have attempted it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That bullying could be caused by many things, one of which could be how they look. In some schools they have uniforms. Boys wear pants and a button-up shirt, and girls wear skirts.

People shouldn’t teach their kids what they think boys and girls should look like. You never know, that might affect them in the future. This would help get rid of stereotypes of how boys and girls should look.

Another way to help would be speaking up when someone is being bullied about how they look. If someone says you shouldn’t dress in a way that makes you happy or say you need to lose weight, don’t listen to them. Do what makes you happy.

In the past, I have had to deal with people judging me by limiting gender norms and making me feel marginalized because of my body, and by telling me that I needed to lose some weight.

Thinking back I wish that someone would have stood up for me and not let me think that I needed to lose weight. Even though I thought that I needed to lose weight, now all I care about is what I think. I don’t let anybody affect the way I think of myself and neither should you or anyone else.

Chloe Voss is a junior at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning. She lives in Grass Valley.