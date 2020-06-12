Chic Lotz: Breathe with it

I woke up drowning in fear and grief about my crumbling life. The whole world was falling apart. The life I knew was changing rapidly with the new stay-in-place orders. My mind flipped into worst case scenarios. How long will it be until I can open my business again? How long can I survive with no income?

I closed my eyes as a tear came tumbling down my chin. I put my hands on my heart and started breathing into the question: “How do I see this differently?” Then these words came tumbling out.

Breathe with it!

Breathe with it. Dance with it.

The present moment already is …

as it is.

Honor its messages, the lessons to be learned.

Search for the beauty and the light in this moment

for there is always some special joy to be found.

And do not turn away from the dark fears

of change or grief or loss.

Allow it. Be with it.

Feel the sorrow until the last tear

rolls off your chin

and finally

releases you from its grip.

For the only way to heal it is to feel it….

and breathe it all the way thru

to the other side

until you stop resisting and

allow it to be … just as it already is.

Can you see how each moment

shows you the path of acceptance

is to let go

of the need to control?

Only then can peace

replace your pain.

For it’s in the present moment you must decide

to “choose” your response.

Will the human spirit rise in love and compassion?

Breathe with the present moment

and dance with it

for

you are free

to choose

LOVE

over fear.

Chic Lotz

Grass Valley