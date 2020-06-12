Chic Lotz: Breathe with it
I woke up drowning in fear and grief about my crumbling life. The whole world was falling apart. The life I knew was changing rapidly with the new stay-in-place orders. My mind flipped into worst case scenarios. How long will it be until I can open my business again? How long can I survive with no income?
I closed my eyes as a tear came tumbling down my chin. I put my hands on my heart and started breathing into the question: “How do I see this differently?” Then these words came tumbling out.
Breathe with it!
Breathe with it. Dance with it.
The present moment already is …
as it is.
Honor its messages, the lessons to be learned.
Search for the beauty and the light in this moment
for there is always some special joy to be found.
And do not turn away from the dark fears
of change or grief or loss.
Allow it. Be with it.
Feel the sorrow until the last tear
rolls off your chin
and finally
releases you from its grip.
For the only way to heal it is to feel it….
and breathe it all the way thru
to the other side
until you stop resisting and
allow it to be … just as it already is.
Can you see how each moment
shows you the path of acceptance
is to let go
of the need to control?
Only then can peace
replace your pain.
For it’s in the present moment you must decide
to “choose” your response.
Will the human spirit rise in love and compassion?
Breathe with the present moment
and dance with it
for
you are free
to choose
LOVE
over fear.
Chic Lotz
Grass Valley
