Chester B. Davis: My letter to America

I am a 90-year-old male, a Korean War, United States Navy veteran. I have also served my country as a civilian in the federal government for 32 years with the Department of Defense, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of the Army and the Federal Aviation Agency.

My political preference has always been to vote for the party or person that best represents me, my beliefs and interests. Therefore, I have voted for members of each party as I have seen fit. Though I have not always been satisfied with the outcome of the elections, nor with the performance of the administration that was ultimately voted into office, I have accepted the will of the majority of the American people.

In the 1970s the interest rates were near 20% as opposed to today they are usually less than 1%. So the economy has been great and it has also been lousy. What I am trying to get across to you is that I have seen and been involved with both very good times and also some very bad times. But I have seen nothing to compare with the current times.

This country is more divided now, politically, than it has ever been. This division started at the very beginning of the Trump Administration. Our president has lied, or made “misleading statements” to the American people between 16,000 and 18,000 times according to the most recent “fact-check” report. These are lies to both the Democrats and his base of “die hard” Republicans.

These lies are not just about Democrats but are about fellow Republicans, members of his administration, honorable veterans and their families, minorities not in his favor and anyone else that has the backbone to disagree with him. So how can any Republican, in or out of the administration, ever believe anything he says? He has lied to you before and he will again. You can bet on that.

This president has sworn to support and obey the Constitution but nothing could be further from the truth. This abominable cult that has built up around this immoral, lying, cheating, incompetent and irresponsible person should be ashamed of itself. Administration Republicans that now support him and do his bidding are the very same Republicans that, in the past, have voted against and spoken out verbally in defiance of the kinds of acts that are now being perpetrated by this person.

When, if ever, are these “Forever Trumpers” going to come to their collective sense and have the honor, fortitude and heroism to do what they know ”deep in their hearts” to be the right thing? I only hope I live to see a return to normalcy in this “Greatest Country” on the planet. God has blessed America. Let’s not waste it.

Chester B. Davis lives in Grass Valley.