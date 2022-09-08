Cheryl Dell: Yes on Measure V

Whether you’ve lived here for 40 years or are visiting for the weekend, wildfire concerns seem to a topic that bonds us all. During the five years I’ve lived here, I’ve watched the community respond by learning more about defensible space, clearing property, packing go-bags, participating in Firewise communities (we have over 75 now) and, sadly, even occasionally evacuating when necessary. I’ve seen county government respond by setting up more free green waste disposal events, communicating Ready Nevada County messages, testing Code Red and by increasing funding for emergency preparedness. But it isn’t enough.

Measure V was born from the idea that we need to do more to prevent wildfire in our area. Essentially, local experts say it’s the best answer we have to the question “why doesn’t government do something to reduce fire risk in our county?” It adds one half of 1% to taxable purchases — 50 cents on every $100 spent — raising about $12 million toward wildfire prevention and preparedness.

The biggest concern I’m hearing about Measure V is about accountability. Folks wonder how we can trust the county government to spend the money where they say they will. Good question! I came to Nevada County after retiring as president and publisher of the Sacramento Bee and, as you may imagine, I’ve had more than my fair share of run-ins with elected officials who need to be reminded that they’re in office to serve the public. Thirty-plus years in newspapering teaches you to know what to look for in good government.

What assurances do we have that the money will be spent as intended? Reading the details in the measure itself provides some answers. They make clear that funds will be spent on priorities established by experts who know where the impact is greatest. Funds generated will be tracked separately and a citizen committee will be established to oversee how it is spent. There will be an independent audit conducted annually and a public website created that brings visibility to the entire process. The bottom line is that there are more accountability measures in place for this sales tax than we have on most government spending.

But I think the real answer to the accountability question is more obvious. It’s the public. Can you imagine the outcry from thousands of voters who supported this tax if money starts to be diverted? Do you really think the Firewise communities — which are already pretty vocal — will stay silent if funds aren’t spent as promised? Do you think community activists who are listed as endorsers will just look the other way? Not to mention the attention that would be garnered from traditional watchdog channels like The Union and the grand jury. Think about the massive public uproar that would happen if Measure V money was misspent and you quickly realize that officials won’t risk it.

When you live in a small, active, caring place, it’s easy to be connected with each other. We run into elected officials at the grocery store, the fairgrounds and community events. They often hold their own community meetings and attend other group meetings. And while they take criticism regularly, they don’t seem to like it much (who does?). Why would they invite the enormous wrath that would come from voters who would feel deceived if the money isn’t spent as intended? By their actions and their pocketbooks, this community has made it clear that we care about wildfire prevention and disaster preparedness. There’s no way locally elected members of the Board of Supervisors – who deliberately placed Measure V on the ballot with increased accountability measures – are going to allow the funds to be spent in any other way. It’s just not going to happen in this community.

As I see it, Measure V helps us to help ourselves as we face the threat of wildfire. It places us in a position where we have more funds to do the hard – and expensive – wildfire work needed. It lays out how the money will be spent and requires clear tracking and reporting. Please join me in supporting Measure V.

For more information, go to http://www.yesonvnc.com .

Cheryl Dell lives in Nevada City