Cheryl Cook: Turning another page

Today is my friend Judy’s birthday. Yesterday we buried her husband, Kent. I met Kent after Judy and I became the closest of friends. We began as new mothers 47 years ago on a summer day when we set our babies, a girl and a boy, down on their tummies facing each other. They air-swam toward each other like newly hatched turtles heading out to sea. That big blue future before us all.

“They are in the bathtub together. What shall I do?“ she whispered into the phone. Two 6 year olds were scrubbing each other’s backs with purposeful efficiency broken only by the occasional bubble of laughter.

“Call me back when they turn 13,” I laughed.

The kids eventually separated to different neighborhoods and middle schools, but our friendship endured. We had borne witness to our children’s milestones together. Our relationship had been soldered together with calendar years of shared celebrations including Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas feasts. Our bond had been tested with distancing following house moves, and sanctified by comforting each other during tearful losses and personal disappointments.

On Christmas Eve, Kent delivered presents to the children on Walnut Lane dressed as Old Saint Nick until the age when they finally recognized his laugh. That unmistakable expression of pure, unbridled “Ho, Ho, and Ho” that comes from the inner glee in making others happy.





We shared many family vacations, but on my 40th birthday, only Kent agreed to step into a hot air balloon and soar over Yountville vineyards with me. Later that evening at dinner, he remarked, “You should write a book, Cheroo.”

Kent was a voracious reader and lover of telling stories. Through the years, he would cock his head to the side and occasionally ask, “When are you writing that book? Just write it!”

Through the years, he became increasingly bent over after one failed hip surgery led to a second, but the jokes and spicy toasts never ended. Kent spent months in a nursing home, where he sometimes was placed in activities with non-verbal memory patients. That didn’t stop him from talking and including them.

“Shall we give the pumpkin teeth? Triangles for eyes?” he said.

In the ironic twist-ending to Kent’s life story, he eventually became a memory patient himself. In the final chapter of his life, their daughter called to tell me both parents were in an assisted-living home. Kent had dementia and her mom wasn’t far behind.

I called right away. I tried communicating my love and support to her, but Judy’s memory faded in and out like a bad phone connection. My friend who had visited her husband in a nursing home every day for months was now walking down a hall to the memory care unit to share meals with him every day.

When that long ago little girl placed another phone call, her dad had passed away. Kent was gone. So we drove back through 47 years to a funeral service near our old Walnut Lane neighborhood. At the cemetery, my friend stood alone. Judy had always towered above me. Tall, blonde, and striking. Yesterday, she looked so defeated and diminutive.

My arms floated open like a best-loved book opens with ease to a well-worn page. Two characters from the past walked into each other’s arms and held each other as she sobbed quietly. All the chapters of our lives passed between us without a word. We would soon turn another page.

Today, I called Judy and wished her a happy birthday. I told her how wonderful it was seeing her yesterday at the funeral.

She said, “Were you there?”

They say that when you are gone, what people remember most is the way you made them feel when they were with you. If I had ever put our stories to paper, the dedication in that book would have read:

“To Kent, who made me believe in myself, asked the hard questions, and made every day I saw him a better day. Most of us never publish what we write on paper. What I write today is what you have written on my heart.”

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.