Cheryl Cook: The real steal is of democracy

Can you hear the the sound of marching boots? Can you hear them goose-stepping on the well-worn road between Washington, D.C., and Mar-a-Lago? Can you hear the ranks booing Mitt Romney, their former chosen candidate for president?

Can you see them carrying out commands to kick out Liz Cheney from her position as GOP chairwoman because she refuses to repeat the Big Lie that the election was stolen? In The Washington Post, Liz Cheney wrote recently, ”The 2020 election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading the Big Lie, turning their backs on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Liz Cheney warns, “We are watching the theft of our democracy.”

That is the real steal!

Those heavy boots are kicking dirt at our free elections, our institutions, and our democratic process. Why? Why does the cracked moral compass spin wildly in the conservative camp, only to lock into the direction of Mar-a-Lago when they attempt to find their way?





Facebook and Twitter have blocked the liar who instigated a violent attack on our Capitol. But the conservative leadership still cowers before the madman of Mar-a-Lago.

One man lost the 2020 presidential election. He lost the primary in Iowa and blamed it on voter fraud. He lost the popular vote in the 2016 election and blamed it on illegal voting in California. He is a man whose ego can never admit defeat. He would take down our country and overturn an election in order to hide a weakness that Conservatives see as strength. He tried on Jan. 6.

It has been seven months since the election of Joe Biden. A private firm, the Cyber Ninjas, are recounting the votes in Arizona after several state recounts, citing the need to investigate for any bamboo in paper ballots which would indicate the dropping of 40,000 ballots by the Chinese. Other states are beginning to follow suit, pushing the empty narrative of suspicion around the 2020 election results.

Under the guise of voter fraud, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas are passing stricter voter laws since Georgia Democrats won the two Senate seats. Lost two seats in Georgia? Change the voting laws.

But Republicans cannot speak honestly about election fraud and the need for election security one minute while whitewashing the violent storming of the Capitol to steal electoral votes the next. The real steal is the steady chipping at our democratic foundation one lie at a time.

But instead of protecting our Constitution, the loyalists fear for their own personal future in the party. They close MAGA ranks and attack our democracy instead. They have sold their souls to those who would promote and finance their political advancement and hopes in their next election.

So much for their insistent demand for individual freedom! So much for their fervent support of law and order. This is the real steal. The slow and insidious pummeling of our democracy by an unfit autocrat and those who fear him instead of facing the clear truth, organizing and standing up to him.

In the novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” the author paints a picture of the indoctrination and brainwashing of Nazi youth. Under fascist manipulation to form a deranged conformity, the youth group is commanded to turn against any lagging member. One day, Werner watches silently as the group catches and beats his best friend, Frederick. They beat him brutally with hoses until he collapses and suffers brain damage.

Werner is troubled about how group acceptance can allow something so brutal to seem so normal. Most Americans wonder how the acceptance of the Jan. 6 riot on our Capitol can be downplayed and minimized. American flags were used as weapons against Capitol police. Wrist ligatures were carried into the hollowed halls. Voices called out taunting Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, while a noose swung outside.

Liz Cheney says that our democracy is being poisoned. She is a Republican insider whose tenuous leadership position now is gone.

We need a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to shine a light on the motivation, organization and deployment of the Jan. 6 attack and attempt to steal electoral votes and overturn the election results. This mob was not interested in law and order. Only a bipartisan committee with subpoena power can get to the scummy bottom of this attack on our democracy.

Our federal courts are responding by doing their lawful duty. Proseuctors have charged over 500 insurrectionists who say they were only following the orders of Donald J. Trump. After the hours long attack when Trump finally spoke to them, he called the insurrectionists “patriots” and told them to remember the siege of the Capitol. Hold it in your memory forever as if it were a patriotic siege instead of an insurrection against democracy.

Patriots or criminals? Is it patriotic to whitewash the truth in an effort to save one deeply flawed man? Is it patriotic to promote outrageous lies and enforce blind revenge in his name?

This is the true crime. The theft of the soul of our country. Turning patriots into common criminals who chase their own members down. And when they catch them, pummel them into brain-dead sycophants who will do anything they are commanded to do in order to remain in the ranks.

Addendum: On May 28, the Senate blocked the formation of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission with 54 yes and 35 nay votes. The bill actually had a majority with bipartisan support, but Mitch McConnell utilized the filibuster, requiring 60 votes, not 51 votes, needed for passage. Eleven senators stood by and watched silently while the carnage on our democracy happened.

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.