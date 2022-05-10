Cheryl Cook: The other ‘Scarlet Letter’

In 1850, Nathaniel Hawthorne published “The Scarlet Letter,” a novel depicting the treatment of a woman in the colonies who engaged in adultery. Hester Prynne had not acted alone, yet was ostracized by being forced to wear the scarlet letter A and humilated in the stocks and pillories of public opinion.

In 2022, the scarlet letter A stands for abortion. If Roe vs Wade is overturned, women of child bearing years who wish to end a pregnancy will be punished. They will be singled out for harassment and humiliation. They will be told they have committed not only a sin, but a crime.

In states with trigger bans, that would ban all abortions immediately. In Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Lousiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakaota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah performing the procedure would be considered a felony and deserving of prison time.

Once again, the partner in question will hold no responsibility in the eyes of the community. He will fade into the background like the spectre of the Rev. Dimmesdale, the silent father of Hester Prynne’s child, clothed in the cape of religious and political power.

I believe that this emotional, physical and financial burden we heap upon a woman as the sole responsible party of pregnancy is a remnant of historical patriarchal power. It is an attempt to continue exerting strict Puritanical rules under the guise of religious freedom to control what they erroneously consider the weaker sex.

But the First Amendment gives the right of citizens to practice their own religion, or no religion at all.

The Hester Prynnes of today will be the least powerful females among us. The ones who live at the poverty level without the education, support of family members, or a job that sustains a family. Ironically, nine out of the 10 states with the highest poverty and lowest education levels tint to the most scarlet shade of red.

What we are witnessing is a battle of state’s rights vs. women’s rights. But the same conservative men who took offense at the state taking away their individual freedom by mandating the wearing of masks to save lives now support the state dictating to a woman that she carry a pregnancy to term.

The fraying of judicial robes became evident with allegations of past sexual harrassments of women by two Supreme Court justices, and now the threads are clearly wearing thin. Not by a leak, but by misleading testimony by justices caught on the jagged corners of Supreme Court confirmation questions.

Justice Ruth Ginsberg said that bearing a child was a decision a woman must make for herself: “When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated less than a fully adult human.”

But the five justices drafting the decision travel through the widest boulevards of privilege and prestige. They don’t see the narrow alleys.

They don’t see the teen writhing in labor pain alone because her unforgiving mother is not by her side.

They don’t see the toddler pressed close to furthest corner of a bare mattress while her mother boils a bone for their meal.

They don’t see the bruised babies, the addicted babies, the shaken babies.

They don’t see the bloodied wire hangers.

They don’t see the young girls who grow up as victims of incest, believing that their feelings and needs have no place in the world because their own families look the other way.

My second baby was born in 1973, the year the Supreme Court confirmed the right to abortion under Roe vs Wade. Have we not progressed in our understanding of gender equality this last half century? Or do we revive the practice of suppressing the forward progress of our daughters and granddaughters born these last 50 years?

Do we take away their dignity, their potential and their basic right to ownership of their bodies in 2022?

A woman’s right to choose should not rest on the decision of any four men and one woman. Motherhood is a choice by a woman, not a mandate proclaimed by justices nominated by the Heritage Foundation or the Federalist Society.

Women who are unable or unwilling to carry babies need a supply of birthed babies or pay for in vitro fertilization in another woman’s womb. They will buy your babies. Then chastise you if you are unable to care for your own.

Women will not go backward. We will not become property of the state. And we will not be herded into delivery rooms like common livestock who can’t control their own reproduction. We will choose when to have families and with whom. And, like Hester Prynne, we will love them with all our heart.