Cheryl Cook: The fire of false patriotism

There is a reckless wildlfire raging across our country. The kind that can’t be overcome so easily with a dousing of factual evidence. A former president with an irrational hold on a party continues to set spot fires fanned by the crosswinds of ever shifting delays, denials, and excuses.

We watch in disbelief as the corners of the Constitution continue to curl brown and crack long after his election defeat. How is it that so many Americans are still blinded by the smoke that conceals a political arsonist’s true character? Even now, his encore act is the role of a billionaire able to take in millions for his legal defense fund.

It all began when a celebrity billionaire questioned the validity of the first Black president’s birth certificate. Despite evidence to the contrary, he labored relentlessly to push out an irrational theory that contradicted the factual evidence. Some chose to believe a conspiratorial plot instead of fact. And a very loud MAGA cult cried out to be born.

False patriotism is fracturing our country. Notorious for countless fights with the law, the former president has always had an army of lawyers to fight his battles. His lawyers now need lawyers, and he has escalated his rhetoric by calling attention to the online threats emanating from violent militia groups. He asks how he can calm the online chatter, then leaks the name of the judge and FBI agents connected with the Mar-A-Lago search warrant.

It’s an ongoing battle between Constitution and conspiracy. Acting under the laws of our Constitution would be the acknowledgment that the FBI conducted a legal search to retrieve the final missing classified documents following months of exhausting negotiation and piecemeal handovers. The FBI did not plant evidence. The FBI did not seize, raid, or occupy……that would be the MAGA army who attacked our Capitol.

What I see is an ex-president pulling alarms in defense of his personal legal battles, while distracting from the successes of an administration focused on solving the nation’s problems.

The previous president talked forever about an infrastructure plan. Biden put it into law to begin building much needed clean drinking water access, expanding high speed internet, repairing and building safe highways and bridges; and improving public transportation, including high-speed rail, upgrading airports and ports, and strengthening supply chains.

The previous administration cut taxes for the very rich. Under the current administration, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed to fight inflation, reduce medical costs, and initiate the largest actions to date to combat climate change.

The longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselman, has pleaded guilty to tax evasion. The current president is boosting the internal Revenue Service budget to reduce tax evasion.

The previous president attempted to extort the Ukrainian president to announce an ongoing investigation of his opponent’s family member in order to receive arms to fight Russia. The current U.S. president stands firmly beside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

In his frenzied departure, the ex-president denied his loss, thumbed his nose at the honored tradition of peaceful transfer of power, and declined an attendance at the inauguration. Authorities say classified documents were not returned to the White House. Even more were removed.

When Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, it was on the heels of an announcement by the FBI that a new investigation had been opened regarding deletion of personal emails. She was faulted by Republican leaders who chastised her “fundamental lack of judgment and wanton disregard for matters of national security.”

The FBI found classified documents in Trump’s closet.

For the sake of a united country, a truly patriotic president would have acted under the laws of the Constitution and accepted defeat. Honestly and graciously. A patriotic president would have acknowledged the election results and said, “Honestly, I lost the election to Joe Biden. I wish him well.”

Before this book is banned or burned in the flames of false patriotism, students may still read the writing of George Orwell: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” George Orwell 1984.

May the soul of America survive this spiritual drought wrought on us and come together as countrymen again. If we are truly a country of laws and everyone is equally responsible for their actions, Donald Trump will face justice for his acts against our country and his resort home will henceforth be known as “Karm A Lago.”

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley