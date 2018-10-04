Cheryl Cook: Put that on a calendar

In November 2016, this country voted for a president despite his boasting about his sexual assaults on non- consenting women.

This country voted for a president despite his long history of catering exclusively to the billionaire-class consumer while exploiting the small businessman and workers to increase his profits.

Since the election, we have paid dearly with the aftershocks of one moral crisis after another. There is a demoralizing loss of respect in the integrity of the president and the confidence in our revered system of government.

With the recent $1.5 trillion tax break which gave 85 percent of benefits to the richest and most powerful, Trump once again comped the common man a watered-down drink, placed all the chips on the wealthiest 1 percent, and cashed in on the soul of America.

There is a culture of sexism and subjugation in Congress that only the infusion of courageous and competent women can cure.

While the media was mesmerized by the hysterics of a cornered Brett Kavanaugh, the Trump Administration quietly opened up 1.6 million acres of our federal land in California to fracking and oil drilling.

What this president and Congress has taught our kids is that you can get away with that big fat con if you are rich and powerful. Deny, lie and turn the table against your accusers. Retaliate with demeaning attacks, firings, payoffs and threats of lawsuits that only the aggressor can afford.

Not only is Lady Justice blindfolded, but she has a large, white and privileged hand over her mouth. "Equal justice under the law" is a weakened platitude buried under the covert operations of a sinister corporate-funded Federalist Society that pervades Congress, the media and politics.

The Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation that presented the list of SCOTUS nominees to President Trump was founded and funded by corporate billionaires. They groom young operatives like Brett Kavanaugh by placing them in positions where they can prove their hard-right loyalty to conservative corporatists and earn their support for future positions in government, media and politics.

Make no mistake, if Kavanaugh is seated on the Supreme Court of these United States, it will be because McConnell locked the door to information, Trump turned up the volume of dissonance, Hatch urged on the good old boys club and Grassley covered the voice of truth with a cold, corporate hand.

Women who demand that you clean off your shoes before you track the dirt of indecency into the Oval Office and the tracks of a soiled past onto the Supreme Court.

Women who don't lock children up and forget where they put 1,500 of them.

Women who make sure every member of the family is fed before they sit down to eat.

Women who balance the family budget and provide health care and an education for the kids before throwing parties for their rich friends.

In District 1, that woman of character and competence is Audrey Denney, running against Doug LaMalfa for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Audrey Denney believes in a balanced voice in government, but that corporations and special interest groups have flooded that toxic Washington swamp, "drowning out the voices of everyday Americans." Her campaign takes no money from corporate PAC contributions.

Audrey Denny is dedicated to protecting all seniors from slashes to Medicare and Social Security. She believes that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and not just those who can afford it, are deserving of the highest quality health care.

She is the proud daughter of a veteran and is committed to veterans who depend on the VA healthcare system.

We are not completely powerless to fight for a more balanced Congress in Washington. We can change the culture in Congress one seat at a time. Mitch McConnell's plow hit an immovable rock with Sen. Jeff Flake who delayed the vote on Kavanaugh until the FBI investigates the sexual abuse allegations. It only took one man with the character and courage to stop that plow-right-through machine.

In November, you can vote in a woman of character and courage. Audrey Denney for House of Representatives (go to Audrey Denney for Congress for her insight on California water, forest health and fire prevention, tax reform, education, infrastructure and more).

Put that on a calendar!

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.