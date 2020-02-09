Cheryl Cook: POTUS on the road to tyranny

George Orwell wrote his novel, “1984,” to warn readers that abuse of power through mind control leads to totalitarianism. In 2016, a vulgar candidate Trump was heard on tape to brag, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the …..!”

The party elected him.

In 2019, President Trump sent Rudolph to prance and dance all over Ukraine in the dark of night to find other Russian sympathizers to play his conspiracy games, i.e., Ukraine interfered in our election, not Russia. Hunter Biden should be investigated for corruption.

When 75% of the Americans voted to call witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, Trump grabbed Republican senators and crushed our Constitution into rubble, saying he would have their heads on a pike if they allowed witnesses.

So, senators bent one knee, bowed their heads to the man who thinks scruples is a brand of potato chips and voted against witnesses in a trial.

Hail Hoaxus Potus!

The House impeached. The party let it go.

“The party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are solely interested in power, pure power.” — Orwell, 1984

Ambassador Sondlund stated Trump had no interest in Ukraine corruption. It was the sham investigation he was after.

If a president were truly interested in corruption, he would have gone through proper channels to request a real investigation, but he waited three years until Biden passed him in the polls and asked Zelensky to announce a bogus investigation into his rival’s son in order to get the military aid Trump was withholding.

“Doublethink” in Orwell’s novel is the ability to hold two contradictory thoughts simultaneously while believing both to be true.

“It’s a witch hunt!” / As of November, 2019, six Trump associates have been convicted.

“Its a hoax.” / It’s extortion.

“He’s guilty. He has learned his lesson.”

“The House should have provided the evidence” / 71 subpoenaed documents and 12 witnesses blocked.

“If a president does something he believes will get him elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

When you watch the taped videos of evangelicals laying hands on a president, remember this is the man who partied with a known sex predator and human trafficker of underage teens. This is the man who lied about paying hush money to a porn star. This is the man who bribed another world leader to benefit himself in our free election. You don’t respect his character, but you pray for him and trust him with the nuclear codes … doublethink!

These three years have been like watching bad zombie films with the daily reincarnation of a soulless Donald Trump, protected by zombie henchmen, reconstituted with cartons of Diet Cokes, to tweet and terrorize, to render his madcap magic of mind control on the masses.

I am sick of Trump saying he inherited a miserable economy when Obama inherited a recession from George Bush and Trump is riding on the coat tails of an economic trajectory that began with the former president.

I’m tried of watching the slow and tortuous domestic violence of a sick paternal figure beating up his own citizenry, forcing us to take sides in our American family.

George Orwell wrote: “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

In this fractured tale, only one Republican senator mustered the moral courage to vote “guilty” to the charge of abuse of power. He will be forever punished by Emperor Hoaxus Potus who was exposed as not only having no clothes, but no conscience, no credibility, and no moral code.

“The final, most essential command of the party is telling people to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.” — Orwell, “1984.”

In a speech before the Veterans of Foreign Wars in July 2018, President Trump warned, “Just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing is not what’s happening.” But in January 2020, the VFW is requesting an apology from the president for lying about the traumatic brain injuries incurred by our servicemen in Iran’s retaliatory strike.

This is progress, but Trump will not apologize to the VFW. Trump will not admit what his shakedown of Ukraine’s leader has put us through.

Hoaxus Potus will deepen his shade of spray tan from “Miami Sunset” to a more robust “Mussolini Sunstroke,” take victory laps around the Forum, and throw Romney to the wolves.

“It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” — George Orwell.

Under this president, we have walked the low road to tyranny. The party line has been to pick up pitch forks and yell, “Block the witnesses! Ban Bolton’s book! Banish Mitt Romney! Above all, bury bipartisan legislation!”

Trump has been a leader of fear, exclusion, assault, name calling, threats, extortion, obstruction, chaos and vengeance.

The clock keeping time of American history is striking thirteen. Come November, party’s over.

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.