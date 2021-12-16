Cheryl Cook: Making spirits bright

If I knelt before the Christ child in a manger tonight, I would need the Three Wise Men and a choir of angels to pick me back up. My good knee is arthritic and swaddled in bandages, braces, and bindings.

That final journey in our lives is a stumbling walk. We have traveled through moor and mountain and many, many shopping malls. On my worst days, I sometimes wish I had a camel to ride. So I tend to shop from a chair with a cat napping on my lap, or venture downtown to my favorite local shops where I can linger and smile at babies.

It’s as if we are crossing paths in our spinning orbits. The babes are the bright stars with the a universe of possibilities ahead of them. They are fresh from where they come. I am the glow of a celestial body growing dimmer and heading home. But I am heartened by astonomers who say dying stars called supernovas explode with a radiant brilliance reaching the end of their life.

I am blessed to be surrounded by a constellation of bright spirits who bring laughter and glad tidings of joy into this life. Because we have to laugh. And, lo and behold, we do.

Last year, my friend Sandie and I played Santa’s elves to our Santa husbands on the front steps of her house. It was the perfect stage to sing Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is youuuuu” into soup spoon microphones. Then we took the show on the neighborhood road in a decorated golf cart. Hark! Standing room only … six feet apart.





On my milestone birthday this year, Cindy and Sandie blindfolded and kidnapped me. They drove in circles to confuse me, even stopping to say hello to a neighbor. I yelled for him to call security because I was being kidnapped, but pleas fell on deaf ears. It might have been the coconut bra they had secured to my body.

When the blindfold came off, a beautiful sight lay before me. Friends surrounded me with waves of tiny bubbles, husbands serenaded me with song, and Bob attempted a righteous Samoan slapdance on his naked chest. What more could an old dame ask?

This year, one of my pickleball teammates, Cindy, has gifted us, not with Frankincense and Gold, but with Mirth — Wonder Woman tops complete with capes. I’m searching for the headbands to match. Another teammate, Becky with the bad hip, and I with the wonky knee will dash away with a small herd of hoofers in flouncy Sevillana skirts and hats adorned with bells and twinkling lights to dance at Cornish Christmas.

Because at Christmas, it’s all about the laughter and the joy. It’s about the inner peace that comes when you wish Good Will to All Men. So, if you have lived long enough, you are mortified by politicians cast in the role of Christians who appear in scenes where they mimic the killing of a Latina House member or attack a Muslim member as a “terrorist,” igniting threats to her life.

How do they find the path from where they are to bowing before a Middle Eastern child lying in a manger?

The Wise Men and Shepherds did not travel from Rep. Gosar’s Arizona or Marjorie Taylor Green’s Georgia. They didn’t travel to Bethlehem to antagonize and promote violence or act out scenes by playing a role in an unholy game that has turned Congress into padded psych ward on the grounds of a recent battlefield. Whatever political, ethnic, or religious background, they came following light and in the spirit of goodwill. To all men.

Because it is only when Kings humble themselves and kneel with shepherds that those angels bend closest to Earth.

This Christmas season, it is may be more important than ever that we attempt to represent and spread what is good and true about America. So you pick the Christmas tree in the second row instead of the 40th, and you strap on the knee brace along with the red Spanish leather shoes, and you keep searching for the smiles that reflect back to you. You spread light into the darkness.

And if you’re lucky, sometime during the season, your travels will take you to the peaceful manger of a babe who meets your gaze and begins to smile with love’s purest light. If the stars are truly in alliance, the child will laugh.

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.