Cheryl Cook: GOP’s attack on democracy

There is yet another pro-violence campaign ad circulating. It features a Republican candidate for the Senate, Eric Greitens, carrying a military style weapon and announcing: “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO (Republican in name only) hunting permit. There is no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

The video then shows Geiter and a paramilitary unit shooting their way into a home.

There is an insidious political tactic: Show force against your own countrymen. Instill fear. Harrass until they leave their positions. Threaten anyone who does not conform. They are the enemy.

The Jan. 6 violent mob came within 40 feet of the vice president of the United States. After hearing testimony of Republican after Republican at the Jan. 6 committee hearings, I believe we were within 40 feet of losing our democracy.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, despite constant and repeated pressure from the former president and Trump attorney John Eastman, refused to replace electors to represent Arizona in the electoral vote count. He told them he would not break the oath he had taken to uphold the Constitution.

The refusal set off caravans of protesters at the Arizona State House and in his neighborhood of Mesa, shouting his name while his adult daughter lay dying. Fliers were distributed accusing him of corruption and pedophilia. “They can beat me,” he said, “but they’re not going to bully me.”

Georgia Republicans Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy, Gabe Sterling, also testified. In the infamous phone call from Donald Trump, Raffenspreger was relentlessly pummelled for an hour to find 11,780 votes. Raffesperger tirelessly explained that he could not and was threatened by Donald Trump. Both men held fast to the law and were met with a barrage of death threats.

Receiving little help from Republican election officials, Donald Trump resorted to slandering two Black election workers in Georgia who he alleged were shown on tape to be “stealing votes” in suitcases and hacking voting machines with a USB thumbdrive.

Trump called Ruby Freeman a “professional vote scammer” and “hustler” when they were actually moving ballots in standard boxes on rollers. The thumbdrive he thought he saw being passed was a Gingernut. Secretary of State Raffensberger disputed the lie, but Trump had spoken and their lives would become a living hell.

Stories in far right publications resulted in over 1,500 comments, including death threats like, “You should be hung or shot for your crimes.” Both women had to leave their homes for their own safety. But Ruby Freeman’s mother, in her 70s, was pushed aside and had her home invaded by a group who told her they were there to make a citizen’s arrest.

Trump even attempted to legitimize the lie by using the Department of Justice to circulate a bogus letter to Georgia officials alleging election fraud. Trump’s own appointees, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, refused to be complicit in a ploy that would damage the Justice Department for one man’s gain.

Nero may have fiddled while Rome burned. Trump fired up the lie, fanned the flames, and cheered on the brutal attack:

Just say the election was corrupt and and leave the rest to me and the Republicans in Congress.

Just say you will replace electors and let the courts sort it out.

Just seize the machines.

Just say Italian satellites turned Trump votes into Biden votes.

Just begin recounts that never end.

Just say anything and do anything to create the illusion of widespread fraud.

But the showman ventriloquist who manipulated hand picked puppets had run out of time. So he escalated threats to brutal force. He promised an even wilder show. And I’m convinced he sent Oathkeepers and Proud boys to lead an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Between July 4, 1776, and Jan. 6, 2021, we have seen an attempted stripping of centralized government power to individual states. Second Amendment freedom has grown exponentially from a musket into an AR-15, open carry, and citizen militias.

No one came for their guns. They came for a woman’s reproductive freedom.

In some states, an 18-year-old female will have no control over her own body for nine months and will be forced to birth a child. The 18-year-old male who impregnated her will have the freedom to purchase a weapon capable of killing a room filled with schoolchildren in a matter of seconds.

That’s the brutal truth.

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.