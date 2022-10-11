Cheryl Cook: Both sides of the stadium

Ever wonder why some history is still being buried and books are still being banned in a misguided effort to protect our students from suffering embarrassment or humiliation?

Ever wonder who really ends up getting humiliated?

At River Valley High School in Yuba City recently, it was three shirtless Black students who suffered humiliation during a videotaped mock slave auction. They were lined up against a wall with objects hanging from their bowed heads while they were yelled at and assigned monetary values by a few Varsity football team members.

That’s humiliation! That’s embarassment! Yes, sir! Right there in Yuba City, California. With a capital C, that rhymes with C, that stands for Cruel.

Ever wonder how the pain of unresolved history is inherited by our own children?

Those football players may not have learned about the Civil War that pitted brother against brother, or the generational family separation and suffering during slavery. But they did learn something. Somewhere along the way, they have learned that they were entitled to use force, ridicule, and offensive beviour.

A former president has boasted about his aggressive behavior in school including disrupting class and giving a teacher a black eye. He had been brought up to understand that there were only two kinds of people…winners and losers. His father taught him to win at all costs. In 2022, its costing this country our Democracy!

He has promoted physical violence in his speeches, retweeted a political leaders’s video shouting, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat!”, and recently said that Mitch McConnell had a “death wish.”

There are similarities between the birth of Fascism in Germany and the MAGA movement in 2022. We are at a dangerous tipping point in our history.

In May, 1924, Hitler was convicted and imprisoned for high treason in leading……a failed coup. He made a comeback.

In 1932, Nazis formed into Brown shirt street fighters that started skirmishes in a show of impending civil war. People were slapped, insulted, and punched in the face. “Don’t make it worse by calling them out,” people said.

In May, 1933, stacks of books by Jewish and sympathetic gentile authors were burned in order to purge Jewish “intellectualism” or “elitism”.

Jewish students were humiliated and beaten at school while their friends watched silently.

Hitler believed in preserving the purity of a Nordic Germanic state and touted certain groups as inferior subhuman leeches.

In 1933, the Nazi Party took charge of the government. Nazi Party members chose to deny facts about anti-Semitic purges and believed in lies in order to solidify their power.

It has been learned that during the assault on January 6, MAGA groups guarding stockpiles of weapons including rifles and grenades were stationed in hotel rooms in nearby Alexandria, Va. They awaited the signal from the former president that the Capitol had been taken, ballots had been stolen, and they were being called to establish martial law.

“Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts were worn at the assault on the Capitol. At recent rallies, the former president, who had been saluted with honor by our military for four years, urged the crowd to extend a right arm and take a loyalty oath.

The former president told a crowd as recently as October 1, “I don’t believe we will have a fair election again”, signaling the abandonment of Democracy.

Hopefully, the young men involved in the Yuba River High School slave auction will learn about the dehumanization of slavery and its direct influence in Black history.

I also hope they learn about the importance of Character, Empathy, Integrity, Ethics, Humanitarian Ideals, and Emotional Intellect. They are not getting those lessons from our current GOP leadership who, like the frightened political leaders of 1933 Germany, whisper, ‘”Don’t make it worse by calling him out.”

An attack on free elections is an attack on the bedrock of our Democracy. Anyone who assaults our government from within is aligned with foreign enemies who work from without to see our government fail. Foreign enemies who see the disunity feel emboldened to raise OPEC prices, invade a neighboring country, or fire two missiles over the Pacific.

In the USA, learning to succeed often begins with the teamwork of a high school football squad working together to cross that goal line. Team America is on the 10th yard line in the third quarter with four weeks on the election time clock.

Oversized campaign signs, meant to obscure the candidates’ lack of fitness for office, surround the stadium. A convoy of trucks displaying faded Trump flags suddenly speeds into view and pushes voters off the playing field.

Suddenly it is November 8, and like the night of January 6 when the electoral ballots were saved and counted, Americans from both sides of the stadium dutifully rise to their feet.

The Half Time show is over. We have seen enough. We saved the electoral ballots. Time to save Democracy!

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.