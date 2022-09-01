Charley Hooper: Fire department at crossroads

The Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District (also referred to here as the district and the fire department) is at a crossroads. In November, residents of the district will get the opportunity to vote on the direction the fire department takes.

While you may think this is something that only affects residents of the district, think again. This fire department collaboratively supports other local fire departments and has been involved in fighting countless fires in Nevada County and around the state. Plus, the challenges facing this fire department may be testing yours too.

The fire department protects 1,753 improved and 320 unimproved parcels with two full-time firefighters, 12 paid call firefighters, and a part-time district secretary. The fire department is staffed during business hours, averages 400 incidents per year, and is governed by an unpaid five-member board of directors. See PCPFire.org for more information.

The fire department is facing three main challenges: flat funding, the retirement of key personnel, and difficulties recruiting new firefighters.

The fire department’s funding comes from a few different sources. First, it receives a small portion of property taxes based on a rate established in 1964. Second, it collects $58 per improved parcel from a tax passed in 1998. Third, it receives a small portion of Prop 172 funds at a rate established by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. These three funding sources totaled $360,000 in FY 2020-2021 and have been essentially flat.

The fire department does have a fourth source of revenue generated from sending personnel and equipment to wildfires around the state. These funds fluctuate dramatically from year to year, making them difficult to plan around because they are based on fire conditions and the ability to spare resources.

In addition to the budget situation, the fire department is having challenges recruiting new volunteers. Training rules require new recruits to spend close to 1,000 hours in their first year to cover all state mandated training. These requirements, along with the aging population, make it increasingly difficult to recruit new volunteers. In the past five years, the fire department has recruited five young volunteers who all left to pursue firefighting careers elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the current volunteers, while enthusiastic and capable, get closer to retirement age. This is best illustrated by one fact: 70% of the fire department’s volunteer responses in 2020 were provided by three firefighters averaging 65 years of age. This is clearly unsustainable. To attract, train, and retain qualified replacements, the fire department will need to offer higher salaries.

A citizens’ committee, which has been meeting since November 2020, recommended that a new assessment be put to a vote of district homeowners.

District property owners will soon be mailed a Fire Suppression Benefit Assessment ballot. If it passes by a simple majority, the revenue will be used to fund additional full-time firefighters to provide 24-hour coverage. By having firefighters at the station, response times should improve because firefighters won’t need to first drive to the fire station before they can join a fire engine going out on call.

This ballot will give owners of improved parcels the opportunity to increase their property taxes by $236.42 per year. This amount, which is less than $20 per month, will not increase with inflation.

To comply with California state law, the Board of Directors hired an engineering firm, Harris & Associates, to conduct a needs assessment, mail the ballots, and tabulate the results. Ballots must be returned by Thursday, Nov. 10, and will be counted at the board meeting that evening. The public is invited to attend.

This benefit assessment is in no way related to Nevada County’s proposed one-half cent sales tax. The benefit assessment will be used almost entirely to hire firefighters while the sales tax funds will be used for fuels reduction and other projects. Most importantly, every dollar generated by the benefit assessment will remain within the district for the increased safety of residents.

I encourage all residents of Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District to vote “yes” on the proposed benefit assessment to ensure the long-term survival of our frugal, energetic, experienced, and indispensable local fire department.

Charley Hooper is a Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District resident and a director on the board