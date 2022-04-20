Charles Durrett: How you can help Ukranian kids

Ukrainian children who have escaped with their mothers to Poland need your help.

Four of us led by me, a Nevada City architect, and an international team, are going to set up a new child-care center in the little village of Boratyn in Jaroslaw County, 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.

There are thousands of refugees and hundreds of children who require more appropriate and nurturing environments — especially ages infant to 5 years old — who need to have more than an open gymnasium. Moms need respite so they can plan for their family’s future. Kids need a calm and safe place to grow. We are leaving at the end of April and will be there the month of May.

I have designed dozens of child-care centers around the world. Builder Ben Davies has built many of them. Dane Hans Rasmussen is a pilot and has been flying medical supplies around Europe. Robyn Harris, the key administrator who lives in cohousing in San Luis Obispo, will also be joining us in Poland. Administrator and organizer Christine Hoffman, who also lives in San Luis Obispo cohousing, will remain in California to organize.

Our team is paying our own way along with all personal expenses. And our team is paying all the overhead. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to child-care furniture and into a rehabilitated dilapidated attic including new bathrooms, a second exit, walls, flooring skylights and the rest.





Please call me, Charles Durrett, at 916-716-6721 for more information, to volunteer or to donate to the project on our GoFundMe page, named “Durrett Ukrainian Refugee Childcare Initiative.”

Charles Durrett lives in Nevada City.