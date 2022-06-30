Sarina Klein: Change lives, volunteer at free health care event

I am the volunteer and outreach coordinator for California CareForce. We will be hosting our 2022 Nevada County free health-care clinic at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley from July 15 through 17, and we are requesting the community’s help in publicizing our event as well as our urgent need for volunteers.

As the charitable arm of the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, California CareForce promotes the health and well-being of those in need through volunteer supported, no-cost health-care clinics throughout California.

At our clinics we provide medical, dental and vision services at no cost to the patient, no questions asked. We also help to connect patients with other community clinics and resources to continue their access to care.

Our goal is to serve as many people in need of care as possible during this two and a half day event, but we can only base the number of patients we see off the number of volunteers we have, and right now we are in desperate need of general volunteers and licensed health-care professionals to assist in all capacities.

This clinic is free and open to everyone in Nevada County and surrounding areas, so we want to get the word out to as many people as possible. Our biggest need is general volunteer support but we could still use more licensed professionals such as dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, optometrists, ophthalmologists, vision lab techs, registered nurses, emergency medical technicians, medical doctors, etc.

To learn more about volunteering or to donate, visit https://www.CaliforniaCareForce.org .

Sarina Klein is the volunteer and outreach coordinator for California CareForce, the charitable arm of the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.